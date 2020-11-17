MedLite ID Welcomes Vice President of Sales, Accelerating Its Growth and Expansion Plans

/EIN News/ -- ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedLite ID is very pleased to announce healthcare sales veteran, Bruce Thompson, joins the firm as Vice President of Sales. Bruce’s responsibilities will encompass sales team leadership, accelerating MedLite ID’s revenue through expanding their presence in new geographies, management of distribution partnerships, and contributing to the company’s marketing and business strategies.



Bruce brings over 30 years of sales and leadership experience to MedLite ID, with 15 of those years focusing on the healthcare industry. Prior to joining MedLite ID, Bruce gained expertise growing and leading high-performance sales teams in North American and globally for companies such as Unitron Hearing and Pella Windows. Bruce’s strong experience working with direct and distribution sales as well as healthcare group purchasing organizations will be a huge benefit for MedLite ID.

“Bruce is an outstanding addition to our MedLite ID team, as he brings a deep blend of dynamics channel experience and knowledge of what it takes to deliver client success,” said Rodney Schutt, CEO of MedLite ID. “As MedLite ID continues its rapid growth and focuses across the United States and globally, Bruce’s sales leadership and his strong background in building top performing sales partnerships will accelerate MedLite ID’s growth. We are thrilled to have him onboard!” stated Schutt.

“I am honored to join the MedLite ID team and help to build on the solid foundation Rodney and team have developed. MedLite ID is perfectly positioned to help its clients protect both patients and clinicians from harm and save healthcare facilities time and money,” stated Bruce Thompson, Vice President of Sales, MedLite ID. He continued, “As an organ transplant recipient, I understand the uniqueness and the benefits of the product first-hand.”

About MedLite ID

MedLite ID is a medical device manufacturer partnered with University of Notre Dame and Dixie State University to develop a unique solution designed to light the primary medication infusion line (sometimes referred to as the safe push line) in a visually distinct and easily identifiable way to help prevent “infusion confusion”, reduce the risk of medical errors, improve patient safety and dramatically enhance clinician productivity. For more information on MedLite ID, please visit www.medliteid.com

