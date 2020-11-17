Additive Manufacturing in the Eyewear Industry to Generate $2.3 Billion yearly by 2030

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmarTech Analysis, the leading market research firm in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing space just issued a new edition of its market-leading analysis of AM adoption in the eyewear manufacturing segment, comprising sunglasses, eyewear frames, ophthalmic lenses, professional and sporting gear and smartglasses.



In the new report, titled, “Markets for 3D Printing Eyewear 2021”, the firm analyzes the current market landscape and forecasts the next decade of business opportunities, projecting that AM-specific yearly revenue opportunities in the eyewear industry will amount to $2.26 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20% from 2020.

This figure includes revenues generated by three primary AM-industry specific segments: AM hardware, AM materials and AM services. Overall revenues, including 3D capturing eyewear and software as well as all 3D printed applications, will amount to over 5 billion yearly.

Extensive interviews with key market innovators and drivers were conducted in order to provide this most up-to-date market scenario.

About the Report:

The report provides an unprecedented analysis deep into the revenue opportunities offered by the global eyewear segment, reflecting advancements in all three key segments where 3D printing technologies are impacting footwear production: prototyping, tooling and final parts. The report also provides an updated analysis of how AM hardware, AM materials, AM service and AM software are impacted by the evolving eyewear industry scenario.

Entirely new in this report, is a full geographic breakdown and localized forecast of the eyewear AM market, for each key segment (hardware, materials, applications).

End-use part production is identified as the key application for eyewear, not just in the long term but in the current market as well. Powder bed fusion processes are dominant, with some alternative technologies also emerging. AM services such as Materialise, with specialized eyewear production lines, are standing out as the clear market leaders and the most ideally suited to reap the benefits from eyewear AM. The application analysis thus focuses on the opportunity around final parts, providing the most accurate data analyses and projections to date of the number and revenues associated with eyewear mass customization, smartglasses advancements and on-demand production.

All key operators in this segment have been identified and classified, all major technologies and all AM material classes have been analyzed for their potential on eyewear part production in order to assess the associated revenue opportunities from all angles. Key stakeholders highlighted include: Materialise, EOS, HP, BASF, Luxexcel, HOYA, Luxottica, Safilo, Facebook and dozens of startups and design studios.

From the Report:

SmarTech Analysis expects that AM-specific yearly revenue opportunities in the eyewear industry will amount to $2.26 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20% from $327 million in 2020. This figure includes revenues generated by three primary AM-industry specific segments: AM hardware, AM materials and AM services.

Powder bed fusion (PBF) is by far the most common AM technology in eyewear production today, producing as much as 80% to 85% of all final parts (including full end-use products). The technology is also used for prototyping.

The most common material used in eyewear production remains nylon. This material—in particular PA12—is the most versatile and effective material used in all powder bed fusion technologies. In the future it is possible that other nylon materials (such as PA6 and PA66 form BASF) or composite powders containing carbon or glass chopped fibers may become more common as 3D-printed eyewear demand increases and along with the requirements for more advanced material properties. Variations already exist today mainly in terms of finishing treatments.

3D scanners are part of the digital additive manufacturing workflow in a multitude of adoption verticals. Both Apps (that leverage the 3D vision capabilities of the latest mobile devices) and dedicated 3D scanners are now being implemented in the eyewear industry as this consumer product segments moves toward digital production and mass customization. Some of the start-ups offering these services have closed but the majority is growing and evolving its product offers.

SmarTech Analysis expects that future adoption of 3D printing in manufacturing will evolve through two different major pathways. One is by providing the means for several smaller studios to challenge the larger groups by expressing new ideas and offering new customization options. The other is by large groups such as Luxottica and Safilo (among others) to expand their prototyping and product development activities, bringing production in-house to respond even more rapidly to changing fashion trends and client demands. In both cases the value proposition of 3D-printed eyewear is going to significantly affect both production cycle and supply chain dynamics.

