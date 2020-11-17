Eaglebrook Advisors Announces that Mariner Wealth Advisors is Making the Eaglebrook Bitcoin SMA Available to Clients

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaglebrook Advisors, Inc (“Eaglebrook”) announced today that Mariner Wealth Advisors will make the Eaglebrook Bitcoin SMA available for clients who want access to bitcoin as part of their investment plan. Mariner Wealth Advisors is a national wealth advisory firm, with more than $35 billion assets under advisement1, that has been ranked in the top five RIAs by Barron’s for the last five years2.



Based in Washington, D.C., Eaglebrook is a crypto-focused investment firm that serves registered investment advisors (RIAs) and financial advisors. Eaglebrook is proud to announce the launch of the Eaglebrook Bitcoin SMA which will allow financial advisors to allocate to bitcoin in a simple and secure way3. The advantages of the Eaglebrook Bitcoin SMA include tax optimization, direct ownership, and portfolio integration. Eaglebrook streamlines client onboarding, movement of funds, trade execution, reporting data aggregation, rebalancing, and tax documentation. This investment solution allows financial advisors to include bitcoin in their clients’ asset allocation strategy and overall financial plan.

“We are excited to offer this new solution to clients of Mariner Wealth Advisors where bitcoin fits into their overall wealth plan,” said Marty Bicknell, CEO and president of Mariner Wealth Advisors. “Our desire to find new solutions is always driven by client need and we are looking forward to working with Eaglebrook on this new endeavor.”

Demand for bitcoin from financial advisors and their clients has accelerated due to current trends, including the growth in investment demand from millennials and institutional investors, bitcoin’s potential as an inflation hedge in response to monetary stimulus and the asymmetric upside of the investment.

“We are thrilled to be working with Mariner Wealth Advisors,” said Christopher King, CEO of Eaglebrook Advisors. “Our investment solution, designed to meet the unique needs of firms such as Mariner Wealth Advisors, makes it easy for their advisors to allocate to bitcoin. We expect cryptocurrency adoption to continue and the market to mature, driving even greater demand.”

Eaglebrook has selected Gemini Trust Company, LLC (“Gemini”) as the qualified custodian for the Eaglebrook Bitcoin SMA. The client’s bitcoin is owned directly and is stored in an offline, institutional-grade custody account at Gemini.

"We are very pleased to have been selected as Eaglebrook's custodian to help them provide RIAs a secure way to store their digital assets. These types of solutions are critical to provide more financial advisors exposure to digital assets," said Noah Perlman, Chief Operating Officer at Gemini.

Media Contact

Christopher King

cking@eaglebrookadvisors.com

+1 (202) 744-0774

About Eaglebrook Advisors

Eaglebrook is a crypto-focused investment firm that serves registered investment advisors (RIAs) and financial advisors. The crypto-focused investment firm has launched the Eaglebrook Bitcoin SMA which allows financial advisors to allocate to bitcoin in a simple and secure way3. Eaglebrook is backed by top wealth management executives including Marty Bicknell, Mark Casady, and Joseph Mrak.

About Mariner Wealth Advisors

At Mariner Wealth Advisors, we focus on providing 360° advice designed to last. We focus on one thing—partnering with clients to create a financial strategy for today and beyond that’s flexible enough to change along with them. The ultimate goal? Helping clients identify what is important so they achieve their goals—we’re committed to being here for everything life brings their way. We’ve built our firm around what our clients need. We began by offering wealth planning resources and then added services from tax planning to insurance – under one roof. We believe this integrated approach to wealth management helps simplify our clients’ lives. Founded in 2006 with $300 million in assets under advisement, Mariner Wealth Advisors has grown to more than $35 billion in assets under advisement (as of 9/30/20).

1Mariner Wealth Advisors’ AUA as of 9/30/20.

2Barron’s awarded the 2020 #5, 2019 #4 and 2018 #3 Top RIA Firms rankings to Mariner Wealth Advisors based on data compiled for Mariner Wealth Advisors and the 2017 #2 and 2016 #1 rankings to Mariner Holdings based upon data compiled for Mariner Holdings’ registered investment adviser subsidiaries. The number of firms included in the rankings were: 20 (2016), 30 (2017), 40 (2018), 50 (2019) and 100 (2020). Barron’s publishes rankings based upon a number of criteria and the firms’ filings with the SEC were used to cross-check the data provided. The listing includes numbers of clients, employees, advisors, offices and state locations. The award is not indicative of future performance and there is no guarantee of future investment success. For additional information visit www.barrons.com.

3The client’s bitcoin held in the Eaglebrook Bitcoin SMA is secured in an offline, institutional-grade custody account at Gemini. Gemini is a fiduciary and qualified custodian under New York Banking Law and is licensed by the State of New York to custody digital assets.