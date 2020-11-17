Chiesi USA, Inc. Supports March of Dimes Eastern North Carolina in Observance of Prematurity Awareness Month

/EIN News/ -- CARY, N.C., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA (key-ay-zee), a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Cary, N.C., is proud to once again support March of Dimes in its mission to improve the health and lives of moms and babies during November’s Prematurity Awareness Month observance. In the U.S., one in 10 babies is born prematurely, and Chiesi is committed to helping close that gap through education and support of families, healthcare professionals and communities.



This month, Chiesi will serve as a Gold Sponsor of the 2020 March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction. Each year, this signature event celebrates culinary excellence with top chefs from the Eastern North Carolina area featuring tastings of their creations for event supporters. This year, the event will be held virtually, and supporters will have the opportunity to experience meals at home by visiting select restaurants to pick up a dine-at-home meal. Money raised during the Signature Chefs event supports work to nourish all aspects of motherhood – from prenatal to postpartum – by ensuring all pregnant moms have access to care, addressing inequity in maternal health and strengthening moms, babies and families across America.

As part of Chiesi’s sponsorship, and in partnership with the Butcher’s Market in Cary, meals will be provided to families in the NICU at WakeMed Cary Hospital.

“Chiesi has a longstanding commitment of providing therapies for preterm babies in the NICU and working with March of Dimes to help reduce the number of babies born prematurely,” said Ken McBean, President and Chief Executive Officer. “For families spending days and weeks in the NICU it can be a very scary and isolating time, and the COVID-19 pandemic only increases that. We are proud to partner with the Butcher’s Market to support these local families as they care for their newborns.”

“Chiesi has been stepping up for moms and babies in Eastern North Carolina for more than six years,” added Jeff Sebastianelli, Board Chair of March of Dimes Eastern North Carolina. “With their support and funding, March of Dimes has been able to implement life-saving medical research that leads to healthy moms and strong babies. Chiesi’s commitment has ensured a brighter future for these families in our community.”

March of Dimes is one of several nonprofits supported by Chiesi’s employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community (CITC). Chiesi USA’s commitment to corporate philanthropy is solidified in Chiesi Group’s achievement of Certified B Corporation® status in 2019. The B Corporation Certification is awarded by the nonprofit B Lab, which assessed the social and environmental performance of all 28 Chiesi affiliates on the basis of the B Impact Assessment, the most widely used assessment for measuring the impact of a company on its workers, community, environment and customers. Chiesi is the largest multinational pharmaceutical group to become a Certified B Corporation®.

