Biobased Diesel Daily Rolls Out Free Weekly E-newsletter Nov. 17 Serving Biodiesel, Renewable Diesel and SAF Industries

WARREN, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biobased Diesel Daily, the next-generation news source for information and perspective on the growing biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) industries unveiled this fall by veteran biofuels editor Ron Kotrba, is pleased to announce the launch of its much-anticipated weekly e-newsletter, Biobased Diesel Weekly, on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

For Biobased Diesel Weekly, Kotrba curates the most important news and opinion pieces published the previous week on Biobased Diesel Daily in a convenient newsletter format sent directly to subscribers' email inboxes.

After first announcing the publishing of Biobased Diesel Daily just last month, the biobased-diesel.com website―a news-as-it-happens forum dedicated to biodiesel, renewable diesel and SAF―has received consistent readership from all over the world. This includes site visits from all six populated continents with concentrations in Europe, Asia and North America.

"It is my hope that, with the launch of Biobased Diesel Weekly, we can more effectively share the important news of these growing, carbon-cutting industries not only with Asia, Europe and North America, but also with the bustling renewable and petroleum sectors of South America, Australia, Africa and the Middle East," Kotrba said. "These are truly global industries, and this is reflected in the breadth of stories covered on the Biobased Diesel Daily website and in the Biobased Diesel Weekly e-newsletter."

Signing up for Biobased Diesel Weekly is free, easy and quick. Simply fill out a short form in the footer of the biobased-diesel.com website and click "subscribe" to submit.

The newsletter is delivered to subscribers every Tuesday by midday Central time U.S.

Biobased Diesel Daily and Biobased Diesel Weekly are published by RonKo Media Productions LLC.