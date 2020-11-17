Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Syneos Health Names Larry A. Pickett Jr. Chief Information & Digital Officer

/EIN News/ -- MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the appointment of Larry A. Pickett, Jr. as Chief Information & Digital Officer. Pickett will lead the global Business Technology team, oversee the Company’s Dynamic Assembly open architecture technology network and manage the creation of new technology and data-enabled products.

“We believe Larry’s vast biopharmaceutical technology and data expertise will add tremendous value to our end-to-end product development model,” said Jason Meggs, Chief Financial Officer, Syneos Health. “His unique IT leadership background, combined with his development of entrepreneurial, revenue generating biopharmaceutical products, makes him the ideal match for our organization. I’m excited to see first-hand what this powerful combination produces for our colleagues, customers and the patients they serve.”

Pickett is a senior leader with 30 years of technology, process and P&L expertise, leading large, enterprise-wide technology initiatives and innovative biopharmaceutical product introductions. He was most recently the co-founder and CEO of RxDataScience, a healthcare data analytics startup based in Research Triangle Park, New York City, and London. Prior to founding RxDataScience, he served as CIO at Purdue Pharma and held senior IT positions at Merck, Glaxo, and GE.

“There is an ever-evolving amount of healthcare data being generated across the clinical to commercial continuum,” commented Pickett. “Syneos Health is the only end-to-end company positioned to unlock the value of this data, sharing insights that can ultimately save lives. I look forward to helping lead this discovery process and taking part in this life-changing work.”

Syneos Health curates an open and highly flexible technology architecture built with the best-of-breed, most aligned data and technology partners as opposed to creating and relying solely on in-house technologies or solutions. This fluid, multiple-option strategy – called Dynamic Assembly – addresses the nuances of each customer, trial protocol and product launch quickly rather than being forced to bend legacy assets to a task for which they weren’t originally designed. 

About Syneos Health
Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Our Company brings together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Ronnie Speight
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 919 745 2745
Investor.Relations@syneoshealth.com

Press/Media:
Danielle DeForge
Vice President, External Communications
+1 202 210 5992
danielle.deforge@syneoshealth.com


