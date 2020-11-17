business.com Launches Dedicated Resource Hubs to Address Topics Most Important to Small Business Owners
Spanning Finance, Human Resources, Marketing and Technology, new dedicated portals offer topic specific editorial, product reviews and expert advice
/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today business.com, a trusted source of information for small to medium-sized business looking to start, run or grow their operations, unveiled four new resource hubs dedicated to the topics most important to small business owners. The new hubs including Finance, Human Resources, Marketing & Sales and Technology will feature resource guides, product reviews, expert advice, and tips to help small business owners navigate the challenges posed by starting, running and/or growing a small business. By focusing content, community forums, expert advice and reviews around these business segments, visitors can more easily navigate business.com to quickly uncover new ideas and solutions to address mounting challenges. To learn more about the new hubs visit HERE.
“As a small business owner, I am always in search of best practices, lessons learned and expert advice on how to effectively run and grow my business,” said Nicole Krug, Principle & Digital Strategist, Social Light. “The business.com resource hubs make it easy to find more specific information to quickly address my most pressing questions and concerns and the camaraderie among community members is a lifeline as I continue to learn from my peers on how to improve the way we do business, serve our customers and support our employees.”
Finance
- Delivered in partnership with Rapid Finance, the dedicated financial hub offers ongoing editorial focused on the top financial concerns small business owners face including how to get your business loan application approved and the top 10 small business grants for minorities. The hub also features product reviews of the best financial products and services including credit card processors, merchant services and business loans, among others, and expert advice from finance professionals in the community including Matthew Gilman of SMB Compass and Angela Roberts of U.S. Money Reserve.
Human Resources
- Presented in partnership with PayChex, the dedicated human resources hub delivers the essential strategies, tactics, and tools needed to manage and grow human capital. With regularly updated editorial focused on pressing HR topics including conflict resolution, engaging a virtual workforce and building diversity and inclusion into a company DNA, the new hub also features reviews of the best HR products and services including Online Payroll Services, Time & Attendance Services and HR Outsourcing Services. Small business owners will also benefit from expert insights from leading HR professionals in the community including Dr. Rosina Racioppi, president & CEO, WOMEN Unlimited and Biron Clark, founder of Career Sidekick.
Marketing & Sales
- The new dedicated marketing hub offers everything small business owners need to know to drive new sales and keep an existing customer base engaged. With ongoing editorial focused on hot topics ranging from how to adapt your marketing plan during a pandemic to how social selling can improve your sales process, the portal offers reviews of the best products and services for finding new customers such as Email Marketing Services, Text Message Marketing and CRM Software. Visitors can also hear directly from top marketing professionals including Hailey Friedman, co-founder, Growing Marketing Pro and Alex Migit, Founder & CTO of Revenue Source on best practices to grow and scale a business.
Technology – The comprehensive technology hub was designed to keep small business owners up to speed on the latest software and security tools needed to streamline and secure business functions. Featured editorial includes stories on why small businesses need to digitize documents, what SMBS need to know about electronic logging devices and best practices for protecting your online store. The hub also features reviews of the best technology solutions for a growing business including Best Business Phone Systems, Document Management Software and Cloud Storage and Online Backup Services. Visitors can also seek out advice from some of the brightest minds in technology including Sarah Fruy, director of online marketing, Pantheon, Erik Day, VP & GM NA Small Business, Dell Technologies and Katherine Kostereva, CEO, Creatio.
“As the de facto resource for small business owners across the country, we are dedicated to continuously improving our platform to deliver the information and resources needed to support Main Street, particularly amid these trying times,” said Doug Llewellyn, CEO, business.com. “These focused hubs were thoughtfully developed to reflect the most important topics SMBs face each day. Our mission is to address those concerns with thorough editorial, comprehensive product reviews and access to some of the top professionals across each field to arm small business owners with the insight they need to thrive.”
About business.com
Business.com is a comprehensive resource for small and medium-sized businesses who want to start, run or grow their business. Backed by a community of experts, our platform is designed to connect small business owners, industry experts, and vendors through an array of services, tools, and insights. Featuring relevant content and proven strategies, business.com provides information business owners you can trust. Our company is privately held and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. To learn more or to join our growing community, visit www.business.com.
