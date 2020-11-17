business.com Launches Dedicated Resource Hubs to Address Topics Most Important to Small Business Owners

Spanning Finance, Human Resources, Marketing and Technology, new dedicated portals offer topic specific editorial, product reviews and expert advice

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today business.com, a trusted source of information for small to medium-sized business looking to start, run or grow their operations, unveiled four new resource hubs dedicated to the topics most important to small business owners. The new hubs including Finance, Human Resources, Marketing & Sales and Technology will feature resource guides, product reviews, expert advice, and tips to help small business owners navigate the challenges posed by starting, running and/or growing a small business. By focusing content, community forums, expert advice and reviews around these business segments, visitors can more easily navigate business.com to quickly uncover new ideas and solutions to address mounting challenges. To learn more about the new hubs visit HERE.



“As a small business owner, I am always in search of best practices, lessons learned and expert advice on how to effectively run and grow my business,” said Nicole Krug, Principle & Digital Strategist, Social Light. “The business.com resource hubs make it easy to find more specific information to quickly address my most pressing questions and concerns and the camaraderie among community members is a lifeline as I continue to learn from my peers on how to improve the way we do business, serve our customers and support our employees.”

Technology – The comprehensive technology hub was designed to keep small business owners up to speed on the latest software and security tools needed to streamline and secure business functions. Featured editorial includes stories on why small businesses need to digitize documents, what SMBS need to know about electronic logging devices and best practices for protecting your online store. The hub also features reviews of the best technology solutions for a growing business including Best Business Phone Systems, Document Management Software and Cloud Storage and Online Backup Services. Visitors can also seek out advice from some of the brightest minds in technology including Sarah Fruy, director of online marketing, Pantheon, Erik Day, VP & GM NA Small Business, Dell Technologies and Katherine Kostereva, CEO, Creatio.



“As the de facto resource for small business owners across the country, we are dedicated to continuously improving our platform to deliver the information and resources needed to support Main Street, particularly amid these trying times,” said Doug Llewellyn, CEO, business.com. “These focused hubs were thoughtfully developed to reflect the most important topics SMBs face each day. Our mission is to address those concerns with thorough editorial, comprehensive product reviews and access to some of the top professionals across each field to arm small business owners with the insight they need to thrive.”

Business.com is a comprehensive resource for small and medium-sized businesses who want to start, run or grow their business. Backed by a community of experts, our platform is designed to connect small business owners, industry experts, and vendors through an array of services, tools, and insights. Featuring relevant content and proven strategies, business.com provides information business owners you can trust. Our company is privately held and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. To learn more or to join our growing community, visit www.business.com.

