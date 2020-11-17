Radiation Shield Technologies Is Now Partnering With Businesses To Protect Against Infectious Agents
EINPresswire.com/ -- Our proven, Demron technology, for warfighters and firefighters is now being deployed throughout our communities to provide a safe return to normalcy.
Radiation Shield Technologies (RST) is now partnering with businesses to protect against infectious agents. With testing completed RST has now entered in the Level “C” coverall market to become an additional source of essential PPE during the ongoing SARS-COV-2 pandemic. In a year of uncertainty, COVID 19 has demonstrated that we need to focus on customers and provide infectious biological and chemical antiviral personal protective equipment (PPE) to individuals and businesses.
“The RST Demron C Suit has been one of our greatest investments by far! Our staff has the confidence that they are safe while disinfecting infected areas with UV-C. We also love the fact that they are comfortable, durable, and reusable,” said Osvaldo 'Ozzy' Garcia, CEO of Lady Eco Housekeeping & Services out of Houston, Texas.
RST’s unique technology is not only proven and affected against biological, chemical, and infectious agents; however, our self-cooling technology allows workers to wear the suits for multiple hours without the limitations of heat stress. Most PPEs are made of plastic and create massive heat stress which allows the workers to wear for 20 minutes or less. Although this is acceptable in a CBRN event, this is unacceptable for civilians who wear these suits for several hours, if not the entire day. Even disposable suits have proven to create significant heat stress.
For more information on our complete product line, please visit https://radshield.com/ or contact kathleen@radshield.com.
Kathleen M Spaner
Kathleen M Spaner
Radiation Shield Technologies
