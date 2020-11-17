Digital Asset CEO to Demonstrate Blockchain Interoperability at OECD 2020 Global Blockchain Policy Forum

Smart Contract and Distributed Ledger Leader to Demonstrate Interoperability for Central Bank Digital Currencies

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset , the creators of the open-source DAML smart contract language, today announced that co-founder and CEO Yuval Rooz will present at the OECD 2020 Global Blockchain Policy Forum, November 18, 2020 at 10:40 am EST. Yuval will join other industry leaders to provide a deep dive on assessing solutions for interoperability in distributed ledger technology. As part of his session, Yuval will demonstrate how central banks can successfully integrate their digital currencies by using a new blockchain interoperability protocol.



The Global Blockchain Policy Forum is the leading international event focused on the policy implications of this technology and its applications, led by the OECD’s Blockchain Policy Centre . Following the second edition of the Forum in 2019, which was attended by more than 1,600 people, the third edition of the Global Blockchain Policy Forum in 2020 will convene government ministers and senior policy makers, industry leaders, academics and other stakeholders to discuss the leading applications and significant policy issues confronting the blockchain ecosystem in 2020, including asset tokenization, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and self-sovereign identity.

What: “Deep Dive: Interoperability in DLT – What does it mean? Is it important? What are the options?”

Who: Yuval Rooz, Co-founder and CEO of Digital Asset

Sandra Ro, CEO, Global Blockchain Business Council

Irene Adamski, Partnership Development & Regulatory Affairs, Jolocom

Ingo Rübe, Founder & CEO, BOTLabs

When: November 18, 2020 at 10:40 am ET

Where: OECD 2020 Global Blockchain Policy Forum; register at https://www.oecd.org/finance/oecd-blockchain-policy-forum.htm

Session Details: Learn what interoperability means and why it is important to the future development of the industry.

Digital Asset helps companies of all sizes and across industries get distributed applications to market faster, and stay there longer. At the core of our service offering is DAML, an open-source and platform-independent smart contract language that enables developers to write an application once and deploy it anywhere. To learn more about Digital Asset, please visit www.digitalasset.com and for more information about DAML, please visit www.daml.com. Click here to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

