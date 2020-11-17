NeuBase Therapeutics Announces Addition of Eriks Rozners, Ph.D. and Randy Davis, MBA to Scientific Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) ("NeuBase" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines, today announced the addition of Eriks Rozners, Ph.D. and Randy Davis, MBA to its scientific advisory board (SAB). Dr. Rozners, an expert in nucleic acid biochemistry, and Mr. Davis, a biotechnology industry veteran, bring extensive experience to NeuBase.



"We are thrilled to welcome Eriks and Randy to the NeuBase scientific advisory board. Their unique perspectives gained over their distinctive careers will undoubtedly provide valuable insight and complement our team of renowned experts," said Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., chief executive officer of NeuBase. "We believe that our platform, which relies on elegant peptide nucleic acid chemistry, is first in class and has the potential to change the treatment landscape for a range of genetic conditions, both common and rare. We are honored that Eriks, a leading expert in developing technologies which scan duplex genomic targets without invasion via triplex binding so as to co-localize pharmacophores with their targets, recognizes this, and we are eager to leverage his unparalleled knowledge as we optimize our PATrOL™ platform. Additionally, Randy’s extensive experience in semiconductor-based single molecule nucleic acid sequencing perfectly complements the strengths of each member of our SAB and brings atomic-scale measurement capabilities to the company. We look forward to benefiting from his vast knowledge as we continue to advance our PATrOL-enabled therapies under the guidance of our outstanding group of scientific advisors."

Dr. Eriks Rozners is a leading expert in the chemistry and biochemistry of nucleic acids and brings his expertise to NeuBase as the Company is optimizing and developing its PATrOL platform. He is a professor and the chairman of the Department of Chemistry at Binghamton University, where his lab focuses on the use of organic chemistry to develop unique model systems and tools for the studies and practical applications of nucleic acid biochemistry. Dr. Rozners received a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering and a doctorate in organic chemistry from Riga Technical University.

Mr. Randy Davis is a seasoned industry veteran with expertise in the field of biotechnology and was one of the founding members of Genia Technologies, a company developing a next-generation sequencing platform, which was acquired by Roche in 2014. In addition, he has served as a member or investor in half a dozen biotech companies and has authored or co-authored over 20 patent applications. Mr. Davis graduated from Tokyo Electrical University with a degree in electrical engineering and went on to receive an MBA from San Jose State University. In 2002, he continued his education at California State University East Bay, where he received a bachelor's and master's degree in molecular biology before moving on to various industry roles.

About NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.

NeuBase is accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines. NeuBase’s designer PATrOL™ therapies are centered around its proprietary drug scaffold to address genetic diseases at the source by combining the highly targeted approach of traditional genetic therapies with the broad organ distribution capabilities of small molecules. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neurological, neuromuscular and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions. To learn more, visit www.neubasetherapeutics.com.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those risk factors contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the Company's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of the Company could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release, including: the Company's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; the timing of initiation of the Company's planned clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from the Company's clinical trials; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; the Company's plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of the Company's product candidates; the Company's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; global health conditions, including the impact of COVID-19; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property position; and the requirement for additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all, as well as those risk factors contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

NeuBase Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

OP: (617) 430-7576

NeuBase Media Contact:

Cait Williamson, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

cait@lifescicomms.com

OP: (646) 751-4366