Meritage Homes Expands Healthy Home Offerings to Become the First Public Homebuilder to Commit to Clean Air Quality for All New Construction

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes, the seventh-largest homebuilder in the U.S., today announced an industry-first expansion to its healthy home construction offerings. Meritage Homes has already begun installing MERV-13 filters standard in all its new homes. With its 100% clean air quality commitment, the company will now carry the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS certification, a labeling program aimed at improving indoor air in new homes by requiring construction and product specifications that reduce exposure to airborne containments. For 35 years, Meritage Homes has built homes with a focus on creating a better living environment for its residents and has been recognized as an EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year from 2013 to 2019. Additionally, the company utilizes healthier building -components such as low VOC paints/stains, spray foam insulation and sealed insulated ducts to help homeowners live healthier lives. This new standard and certification underscore the company’s ongoing commitment to driving innovation in new home construction, while continuing to focus on the health and safety of its customers.



Unlike conventional filters, the MERV-13 filter is designed to remove smaller particles which can reduce or eliminate a variety of air allergens including dust, lint, pollen, mold and even some bacteria and viruses. The MERV-13 filter is one of the highest filtration standards available for today’s HVAC systems. This new standard joins Meritage Homes’ existing commitment to its homeowners, who have the comfort in knowing that their home affords them:

Real Comfort —Low-E windows block UV rays, help keep indoor temperatures consistent and remove undue strain on HVAC systems

Better Health —Spray foam insulation is the first line of defense for the home. It keeps pests and pollutants out while helping to reduce home air loss. In addition, the advanced ventilation system brings in clean, fresh air; promoting a healthy air exchange within the home

More Savings —ENERGY STAR® certified appliances and water-saving technology run more efficiently and reduce utility bills by more than 50 percent

Peace of Mind—With a proven track record of success, the M.Connected Home Automation Suite of smart home features and higher building standards, residents can worry less and enjoy their home more

“We are extremely proud to be the first public builder to bring the MERV-13 air filtration standard and the EPA airPLUS certification to all of our buyers. Over the last decade, Meritage Homes has set the standard for energy-efficient home building and demonstrated a deep commitment to welcoming families into a new home that supports better health,” said Steve Hilton, CEO of Meritage Homes.

Phillippe Lord, COO of Meritage Homes adds, “Given today’s environment, we understand that our consumers are looking for ways to keep their homes safer and healthier. The adoption of the latest in air filtration technology enables Meritage Homes to meet and exceed buyers’ expectations and deliver on our promise to set new building standards and raise the bar across the industry.”

The upgraded MERV-13 filtration system and Indoor airPLUS certification, coupled with healthy building practices that reduce chemicals used in the home, allows homeowners to create an even better living environment for their families.

For more information on Meritage Homes’ healthy home offerings, please visit: https://www.meritagehomes.com/why-meritage/energy-efficiency

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2019. Meritage Homes offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 135,000 homes in its 35-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. Meritage Homes is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a seven-year recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.