Cloudian Partners With VMware Cloud Providers to Offer Free Ransomware Protection to Healthcare Organizations

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that eligible cloud providers in the VMware Partner Connect program can now protect healthcare data from ransomware with free software from Cloudian. For every healthcare organization enrolled, VMware cloud service providers serving this industry receive a free 50 TB, year-long license for Cloudian object storage software, including Cloudian’s government-certified Object Lock technology that protects stored data from ransomware tampering by making it immutable. As a result, cloud service providers in the program that serve the healthcare industry can offer free ransomware protection to their customers for a more secure backup solution.



Today’s announcement addresses the unprecedented ransomware attacks on hospitals and other healthcare providers already reeling from the effects of the COVID pandemic. Hackers are taking advantage of this to create even more havoc by locking down access to key data and extorting victims to regain access. Reinforcing its data storage leadership, Cloudian is offering VMware cloud service providers and their healthcare customers a way to overcome the ransomware threat and safeguard their data.

As an example, Green Cloud Technologies, a VMware cloud service provider partner, now offers US-based healthcare providers 50 TB of its Secure Object Storage powered by Cloudian—including ransomware protection—for one year at no charge.

“Cloudian and VMware provide a great foundation for protecting against the increasing ransomware attacks on healthcare organizations,” said Keith Coker, CEO of Green Cloud. “With Object Lock, backup data is made immutable and, therefore, invulnerable to hacker encryption or deletion. In the event of a ransomware attack, we can quickly and easily recover an uninfected copy of a customer’s data.”

Cloudian offers Object Lock as part of its HyperStore object storage platform. Limitlessly scalable and highly cost-effective, HyperStore also provides industry-leading security features beyond just Object Lock data immutability. These features include secure shell, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM access controls, AES-256 server-side encryption for data at rest and SSL for data in transit, as well as certification with U.S. Department of Defense and SEC Rule 17a-4(f) security requirements.

“VMware is committed to helping our VMware cloud providers and their customers meet evolving data protection needs with advanced services built on the VMware Cloud Provider Platform,” said Rajeev Bhardwaj, vice president of products, Cloud Service Business Unit, at VMware. “We are thrilled to continue working closely with Cloudian, a key ecosystem partner dedicated to helping partners and critical healthcare customers tackle the scourge of ransomware.”

