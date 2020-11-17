Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Entasis Therapeutics to Participate in A.G.P.’s Virtual Healthcare Symposium

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced that members of management will participate in A.G.P.’s Virtual Healthcare Symposium on Thursday, November 19th, 2020.

The event will consist of 1-on-1 virtual investor meetings. Investors attending the conference virtually who are interested in meeting with Company management should contact their A.G.P. representative.

About Entasis

Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including sulbactam-durlobactam (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections) and ETX0462 (targeting Pseudomonas infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.

Entasis Company Contact         
Kyle Dow
Entasis Therapeutics
(781) 810-0114
kyle.dow@entasistx.com

Investor Relations Contact
James Salierno
The Ruth Group
(646) 536-7028
jsalierno@theruthgroup.com

Media Contact
Annika Parrish
The Ruth Group
(720) 412-9042
aparrish@theruthgroup.com


