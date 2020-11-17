OnTerra Systems Announces Its RouteSavvy Route Optimization Software Is Free for Up to 1,000 Small Businesses Through Jan. 15, 2021

RouteSavvy Route Planning Software will be free through Jan. 15, 2021 to help businesses survive economic hardships from the Coronavirus pandemic

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnTerra Systems (www.OnTerraSystems.com), the developers of RouteSavvy route planning software for small businesses (www.RouteSavvy.com, today announced that RouteSavvy will be free through Jan. 15, 2021 to help businesses struggling to survive during the coronavirus pandemic.



“The number one strategy small business owners & managers can deploy to save their businesses in this pandemic is to shift to local home delivery of their products,” said Steve Milroy, president of OnTerra Systems. “When businesses make the shift to the burgeoning home delivery economy, they also must use affordable route planning software tools like RouteSavvy to reduce the fuel costs and labor costs associated with a delivery business, and also to save time on planning delivery routes.”

Independent retail business owners gearing up a delivery business may sign up for the free trial of RouteSavvy. Those signing up for the free offer will get full use of RouteSavvy at no charge through Jan. 15, 2021 after they have completed a free, half-hour, one-on-one tutorial with a friendly, U.S.-based RouteSavvy customer support specialist. Those who sign up for the Free 14-day trial will be contacted by a RouteSavvy customer support representative to both confirm they want the free offer and to set up a time for their free tutorial. The RouteSavvy Free Trial link is: https://www.routesavvy.com/routesavvy-free-trial/

RouteSavvy Lives in the Cloud: Access It With An Internet Connection

RouteSavvy is online routing software that does not require that users buy or maintain software. Instead, RouteSavvy users simply get a subscription, and access RouteSavvy using a computer and internet connection.

RouteSavvy Helps A Meal Delivery Business Double Their Capacity

At just $300 per year, RouteSavvy is an affordable tool for any small business or non-profit management who want to reduce their operating costs and increase revenue by switching to local home deliveries. For example, RouteSavvy route planning software has helped Fit Fixins (www.fitfixins.net), a Florida-based meal delivery service, double the amount of meals they can deliver per day. Fit Fixins promises that fresh meals will be delivered within a 4-hour window of time. “Fit Fixins was averaging 15-20 fresh meal deliveries per route within a 4-hour delivery window,” said Clyde Tiger, of Fit Fixins. “By using RouteSavvy, Fit Fixins now can handle upwards of 35 meal deliveries per route within our 4-hour delivery window. In simple terms, RouteSavvy route planning software has allowed us to shoehorn more meal deliveries per route, and double our capacity,” said Clyde Tiger. In addition, Fit Fixins is saving more than $3,000 per year on the staff time it takes to plan the delivery routes.

RouteSavvy Optimizes Routes in 3 Steps

RouteSavvy generates the most efficient routes for home deliveries in three simple steps:

Step 1: Upload or input the addresses of the day’s deliveries to the RouteSavvy app

Step 2: Create a route and click the “Optimize” button

Step 3: RouteSavvy will automatically generate the most efficient route for those deliveries.

In addition, the efficient route generated by RouteSavvy can easily be printed out, or exported to the driver’s cell phone for turn-by-turn navigation.

RouteSavvy Offers Friendly US-based Tech Support + A Free Tutorial

In addition to offering routing software that’s easy to use, the RouteSavvy team also provides multiple options to learn RouteSavvy from a US-based customer support team. There are 3 options for free tech support to learn RouteSavvy fast, including:

A free RouteSavvy online user guide

Free tech support by phone or email

A free one-on-one tutorial using screenshare technology to get up to speed quickly and start using RouteSavvy to save time and money.

“The coronavirus pandemic is taking a harsh economic toll on small businesses,” noted Mr. Milroy. “By offering RouteSavvy free through Dec. 31, 2020, small businesses that are struggling can more easily shift to the new home delivery economy; cost-effectively deliver their products to customers; and help their businesses survive.”



About RouteSavvy

RouteSavvy ( www.RouteSavvy.com ) is affordable, web-based, route optimization software developed by USA-based OnTerra Systems. RouteSavvy helps business owners generate more efficient routes for deliveries, pick-ups, service calls, and sales calls. RouteSavvy costs $300 per year for up to 3 users, with case studies showing that RouteSavvy can save businesses up to $5,000 per year, and often, much more. RouteSavvy has proven ROI and generates immediate savings that typically pay for the modest $300 investment within one month of purchase. OnTerra Systems also offers RouteSavvy Application Program Interface so software developers can integrate RouteSavvy route optimization functionality into the applications they are developing.

About OnTerra Systems

Founded in 2005, OnTerra Systems is a software company that provides RouteSavvy routing software (www.RouteSavvy.com); the MapSavvy Web Mapping Service as an affordable source of aerial imagery (www.MapSavvy.com); and Bing Maps integration products and licensing (www.OnTerraSystems.com). OnTerra Systems’ mission is to provide traditionally expensive web mapping technologies at prices that small & mid-sized businesses and non-profits can afford. OnTerra Systems has thousands of customers and is a long-time Microsoft partner. OnTerra can be reached at: www.onterrasystems.com or 720.836.7201.

