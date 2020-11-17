VERB Adds Shaklee to Growing Roster of verbCRM and verbLEARN Clients

Leading global direct-selling company for natural nutrition and green cleaning products launches VERB sales enablement platform

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that Shaklee Corporation (“Shaklee”), a leading global provider of natural nutrition, personal care and environmentally friendly home care products, has adopted verbCRM, VERB’s interactive video-based customer relationship management and sales enablement platform, and verbLEARN, VERB’s interactive video-based learning management system, for use in direct selling by and training of its global network of distributors. Shaklee launched the VERB apps at its first-ever virtual conference in September 2020. The apps have been deployed in the U.S. and Canada.



With more than 1.2 million members and distributors in the U.S., Japan, Mexico, Malaysia, Canada, Taiwan, and China, Shaklee is one of the largest direct sales companies in the world and a leading natural nutrition and green cleaning products company in the U.S. It was the first company in the world to become Climate Neutral Certified in the year 2000 and is a fully carbon neutral organization.

verbCRM will be used as a selling resource by Shaklee’s distributors in marketing its products, acquiring new customers, and solidifying existing customer relationships. It allows Shaklee users to easily engage with customers by easily sharing product information, video content and promotions directly with their customers and through social media, transforming the direct selling process into an interactive experience that allows them to monitor and act upon customer engagement. The app includes verbCRM’s sampling feature that allows users to manage and send sample products to potential and existing customers. verbLEARN will be used in training and onboarding, as well as retention, of Shaklee’s distributors. Implementation is expected to be efficient as the VERB platform is fully integrated with Salesforce, Shaklee’s enterprise software.

“We’re proud to add Shaklee to our expanding client base for verbCRM and verbLEARN,” stated Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “We believe our sales enablement tools will further enhance Shaklee’s global leadership position as a direct seller of popular nutrition, wellness and green cleaning products by empowering its large distributor base.

“We’re also excited that Shaklee has been among the first large enterprises to subscribe for our new Salesforce synch feature we developed for our verbCRM platform. We hope to add Shaklee to our growing list of subscribers for verbLIVE, our interactive video-based livestream ecommerce and webinar product, for their distributors, whom we believe will benefit from our video-based sales technology and accompanying viewer engagement analytics. Adoption and deployment of verbLIVE will be quick and easy especially since they are already on the verbCRM platform.”

Roger Barnett, Shaklee Chairman and CEO, said, “We are focused on continually supporting our global distributors by providing them the best modern, digital tools available, and we are delighted to launch verbCRM and verbLEARN via our Shaklee Share App, which we believe will make the selling and training process more efficient. Direct selling is one of the most proven and time-tested ways for people to earn supplemental income, and today it is increasingly possible to do so in a digital and flexible way.”

About Shaklee

Shaklee is a leading natural nutrition company founded by Dr. Shaklee who invented the multi-vitamin in the US over 100 years ago. A pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions so as to leave no footprint on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 100 published clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million members and distributors in North America and Asia.



About VERB



VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLEARN (Learning Management System application), and verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about the closing of the offering of common stock. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include risks associated with: the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions; and the risks described in the filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, including the risks described under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on May 14, 2020, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on June 4, 2020, and which should be read in conjunction with our financial results and forward-looking statements contained therein, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on November 16, 2020, which should be read in conjunction with our financial results and forward-looking statements contained therein. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

