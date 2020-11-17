[2020-2027] Holter ECG Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Growth Factors, Forecast

Key Companies Covered in the Holter ECG Market Research Report Are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION., Medtronic, FUKUDA DENSHI, Hillrom Services, Inc., SCHILLER and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global holter ECG market size will rise at a considerable pace driven recent technological advancements. The increasing applications of holter ECG across the healthcare industry will emerge in favor of market growth. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights. The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global market and discusses how major companies are coping with this. North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Geriatric Population will Aid Market Growth

Industry Developments:

May 2018: Preventice Solutions announced the launch of the BodyGuardian Mini, the smallest reusable long-term holter technology for cardiac monitoring.

March 2019: Bittium announced the launch of Bittium HolterPlus remote cardiac monitoring solution at EHRA, Lisbon.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/holter-ecg-market-103185





A holter ECG is a portable electrocardiogram that can track electric activity of the heart. The incidence of heart-related disorders and the increasing demand for early detection and prevention tools will contribute to the increasing adoption of holter ECGs across the world. The massive investments in technological intervention, coupled with recent technological advancements in product manufacturing will have a massive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

The presence of several large scale companies will also emerge in favor of growth of the overall holter ECG market in the coming years. With increasing need for portable devices, companies are likely to maximize marketing strategies with advertising the most efficient medium for marketing.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/holter-ecg-market-103185





Increasing Number of Product Innovations will have a Huge Impact on Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Accounting to the increasing demand for holter ECGs across the world, there have been several product innovations in recent years.

Several large scale companies are looking to invest heavily in the integration of technologically advanced concepts in manufacturing with the aim of acquiring a wider consumer base. In February 2019, SCHILLER announced the launch of a new holter ECG device with advanced functioning capabilities. The company introduced ‘medilogAR,’ a product that has features such as longer recording time and less atrial fibrillation detection time requirement.





Quick Buy - Holter ECG Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103185





North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Geriatric Population will Aid Market Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years.

The rising geriatric population in countries such as the United States and Canada will contribute to the growing adoption of the product in this region. The massive investments by large scale companies in this region, coupled with the presence of several large scale companies will have a direct impact on the growth of the holter ECG market in the foreseeable future.





List of companies profiled in the Holter ECG Market report:

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION.

Medtronic

FUKUDA DENSHI

Hillrom Services Inc.

SCHILLER





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/holter-ecg-market-103185





Holter ECG Market Segmentations:

By Product

• Wired Holter ECG Monitor

• Wireless Holter ECG Monitor

By Lead Type

• Patch Type 1 Lead Holter Monitor

• 3 Lead Holter Monitor

• 6 Lead Holter Monitor

• 12 Lead Holter Monitor

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

• Homecare

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/holter-ecg-market-103185





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Reading Glasses Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Age Group (Less than 18 years, 18-64 years, and 65 years and above), By Type (Prescription Reading Glasses and OTC Reading Glasses), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Sales Channels, Ophthalmol-ogy Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Medical Marijuana Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Pain Disorders, Cancer, and Others), By Type (Flowers, Concentrates, Edibles and Others), By Distribution Channel (Dispensaries, Online Channel, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Drug Eluting Stent (DES) Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Coronary Stenting, and Peripheral Stenting), By Scaffold (Cobalt-Chromium, Platinum-Chromium, Nitinol and Others), By Drug (Sirolimus, Paclitaxel, Zotarolimus, Everolimus and Others), By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Biobanking Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Sample Storage (Blood, Cells & Tissue, and Others), By Application (Regenerative Medicines, Life Sciences, and Others), By Settings (Academic Medical Institutes, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Cosmetic Surgery Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Surgical Procedures, and Non-Surgical Procedures), By Gender (Males, and Females), By Providers (Spas & Cosmetic Surgery Centers, and Hospitals & Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.