Visteon to Participate in Barclays 2020 Global Automotive Conference on Nov. 18

/EIN News/ -- VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a leading global supplier of vehicle cockpit electronics, will participate in Barclays 2020 Global Automotive Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Sachin Lawande, president and CEO, and Jerome Rouquet, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will answer questions beginning at 8:40 a.m. ET. The Q&A session is expected to last approximately 35 minutes.

A live audio webcast will be accessible through Visteon’s website at https://investors.visteon.com/events-presentations. A replay will be available following the event.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for the world’s major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is driving the smart, learning, digital cockpit of the future, to improve safety and the user experience. Visteon is a global leader in cockpit electronic products including digital instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, head-up displays, telematics, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, and the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform. Visteon also delivers artificial intelligence-based technologies, connected car, cybersecurity, interior sensing, and embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon had sales of approximately $3 billion in 2019. Learn more at www.visteon.com.

