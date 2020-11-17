Online Convenience Services Market 2020 Growth, Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Forecast To 2025
When Queen Margherita visited Naples in 1889 and fell sick after eating rotten food, Chef Raffaele Esposito of Pizzeria Brandi had the honor of serving a pizza to the queen.
Since the visiting royalty could not come to Esposito’s pizzeria, the chef carried it to the palace himself. It was a pizza with basil, mozzarella and tomato (to match the Italian flag). He called it the Pizza Margherita. This is widely regarded as the first instance of a pizza delivery service.
It is widely believed that what can be measured can be improved. Our rising demands for convenience have created a whole ecosystem on consumer product and service delivery systems. While efficiencies of delivery are constantly being improved upon, to reduce time to delivery, the environmental impact of the delivery ecosystems are generally not looked at. From single use packaging to last mile connectivity, these services play an impact on the environment and therefore on climate change.
This report aims to look at this impact through a measurable metric (carbon footprinting) in various sub categories of consumer delivery systems in North America, Europe and Asia primarily while observing trends as to where these markets are headed towards while exploring some of the prevalent solutions to reduce the carbon footprint available today. In the present day, our busy schedules mean that we need a lot of things delivered to where we are. This report looks at how some of the online convenience services have been classified, how they have grown and what the impact of such services has been on our ecosystem.
This report contains opportunities, strengths, threats, and weaknesses (SWOT) analysis for this market. They have taken many aspects into account for analysis, including sales volume, revenue level of the last few years, product demands, customer retention, etc. A majority of information has been collected from primary sources, and analysts have taken effective samples. As the market size is large, analysts have taken large sample sizes from different regions of the globe. They also calculated the Online Convenience Services Market's customer churns level because it plays a vital role in sales volume.
Report Includes:
- An overview of online convenience services and study its impact on consumer product and service delivery system
- Coverage of key foodtech or food delivery business organizations and information on their business models
- Snapshot of the operating systems used by some of the key food delivery players in the U.S
- Knowledge about cloud kitchens, their multiple variations and their pros and cons
- Evaluation of interrelationship between carbon footprints and ecosystem and their impact on the environment resulting in climate change
- Information on inverted relationship between ecosystem and improved consumer product and service delivery systems
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Impact of Online Convenience Services: Is it convenient for all
Introduction
What is Convenience? Does It Mean Different Things?
How Has Convenience Changed Our World?
What Are Some of the Reasons for Choosing Convenience?
Rapid Urbanization
Smaller Households
Crowded Transportation
Evolving Gender Roles
Generational Needs
Uptake of Technology
What Are the Most Prevalent Personal Convenience Systems?
Easy Finance/Easy Payments
Easy Transportation
Delivery of Products
Delivery of Services
What Can You Have Delivered?
Ski Equipment
Printer Ink
Kiteboarding Equipment
Your Favorite Chain Restaurant Foods
Cars
Alcohol
Who Are the Key Foodtech/Food Delivery Business Organizations?
DoorDash (iOS/Android)
Grubhub (iOS/Android)
Uber Eats (iOS/Android)
Postmates (iOS/Android)
Delivery.com (iOS/Android)
Instacart (iOS/Android)
What About E-Commerce?
What Is the Negative Impact of This Convenience?
Environmental Impact
Why is This Critical?
Amazon's Impact: The Behemoth of the Sector
The Emissions of the Food Delivery Ecosystem
Can We Do This Better?
Managing Carbon Footprints and Emissions in the Convenience Sector
Conclusion
Information Sources
Analyst's Credentials
