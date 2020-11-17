Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Canstar Restorations Acquires ABK Restoration and NorHaz Solutions

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canstar Restorations LP (“Canstar) is pleased to announce the acquisition of ABK Restoration Services Ltd. (“ABK”) and NorHaz Solutions Inc. (“NorHaz”). ABK is a provider of property restoration services, and NorHaz is a provider of full-service hazardous materials removal and remediation, both operating in British Columbia’s Interior.

“Welcoming ABK and NorHaz into the Canstar family represents a significant milestone in becoming the largest player in Western Canada,” said Mike Chisholm, CEO of Canstar. “This is a great strategic fit that will allow for the leveraging of the combined service offering, workforce, and facilities to provide a higher level of service to our existing and future customers.”

ABK and NorHaz have established a long and prominent track record, supported by its deep talent and the reputation of founder Jeff McCallum and his team. “Canstar’s strong cultural alignment and operating expertise were critical in the establishment of this partnership,” noted Jeff McCallum. “We are excited to collaborate and develop the next phase of growth opportunities to further expand the combined business.”

With the acquisition of ABK and NorHaz, Canstar’s platform will expand by four branches located in Kamloops, Kelowna, Penticton, and Summerland, British Columbia. In addition to this acquisition, Canstar has recently expanded its footprint into Alberta with the opening of offices in Calgary and soon to be opening in Edmonton.

ABOUT CANSTAR

Canstar, founded in 1985, is a leading Western Canadian full-service restoration provider with 11 branches across British Columbia (Abbotsford, Coquitlam, Kamloops, Kelowna, Penticton, Summerland, Surrey, Vancouver, and Whistler) and Alberta (Calgary and Edmonton). Canstar offers a complete range of building and contents restoration services, including repairing fire, water and storm damage, and hazardous materials clean-up. Visit our website to learn more.


For more information, please contact:

Canstar Restorations
Phone: 604-549-2070 ext. 1079
E-mail: mchisholm@canstarrestorations.com

