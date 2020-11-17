New report measures how Canadian provinces stack up on energy efficiency, what it means for a clean economic recovery

Provincial scorecard puts British Columbia in the lead, shows that Alberta and Ontario are losing ground

OTTAWA, Nov. 17, 2020 -- When it comes to energy-saving policies, British Columbia is first, Saskatchewan is last, Prince Edward Island is most improved, and the federal government needs to help all provinces ramp up to meet national goals. This is the message coming from the second annual Scorecard of provincial energy efficiency policies by a Carleton-based research organization, Efficiency Canada.



The 250-page report, released today, benchmarks Canadian provinces across 42 separate metrics, such as energy savings from public utility programs, electric vehicle registrations, building code adoption, and industrial energy management.

Read the full report: https://www.scorecard.efficiencycanada.org/2020

Energy efficiency has become a go-to solution to recover from COVID-19’s social and economic impacts in a way that promotes clean energy and long-term resilience. In 2020, the federal government committed to improving average energy intensity by three percent per year, which is a tripling from current levels. Organizations such as the International Energy Agency and Canada’s Task Force for a Resilient Recovery recommend investing in building retrofits because they create jobs, promote spending in local economies, and spur productive local investments.

“Most energy saving policies are implemented by the provinces, because they control areas such as public utility regulation and building codes. The Scorecard tracks provincial performance and policy initiatives, while aiming to spur healthy competition amongst policymakers,” said the report’s lead author, James Gaede.

Scorecard results

The Scorecard gave the top rank to British Columbia for the second year. The province is ahead in net-zero energy-ready building codes, electric vehicle registrations, industrial energy management systems, and low-carbon heating.

Prince Edward Island was the most improved province, and narrowly took the lead away from Nova Scotia in the report’s assessment of energy efficiency programs. P.E.I. is now top in per capita program spending, with a strong emphasis on low-income and Indigenous communities.



Quebec is second place and leads in the transportation category of metrics. This year, the province made its first update to energy efficiency standards for large buildings since 1983.

Saskatchewan is in last place, lagging in energy efficiency program savings and spending.

Alberta and Ontario both saw a significant drop in scores compared to the previous year. Alberta significantly reduced program savings and totally shut down the Energy Efficiency Alberta agency. Ontario is a traditional leader and ranks fourth overall, yet is slipping in areas such as electricity savings and electric vehicle registrations.

“The reduction in program budgets and savings in Ontario and Alberta have a significant national impact. If these trends continue, national efficiency and emission reduction goals could be out of reach” noted Dr. Gaede.

All provinces have significant room to improve. On a scale with 100 available points, the highest score this year is 58 and the lowest 17.

“No province is reaching the levels of savings achieved by leading states such as Massachusetts and Vermont. Under Joe Biden, the Americans will move very fast to improve energy efficiency. The Scorecard presents the performance benchmarks and policies Canadian provinces must hit to catch up,” said Efficiency Canada Policy Director, Brendan Haley.

Making federalism work for energy efficiency

The report authors see the federal government playing an important role in bolstering provincial energy efficiency performance, identifying the following five federal policy priorities:

Using the low-carbon economy fund to expand energy efficiency programs as an immediate job creation strategy

Financing deeper energy retrofits

Introducing a national zero-emission vehicle mandate

Spurring the adoption of the 2020 national model buildings codes

Promoting industrial energy management systems

They note that energy efficiency is a policy area that should unite all provinces rather than creating regional conflicts.

“Energy waste is everywhere, which makes it an energy resource that all provinces can benefit from. If the federal government enables provincial actions, and the provinces learn from each other, we can make federalism work for energy efficiency,” said Brendan Haley.

Efficiency Canada intends to produce the Scorecard annually, and also manages a detailed provincial policy database.

