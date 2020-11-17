Excessive Screen Time Contributes To The Growth Of The Dry Eye Medication Market

Dry Eye Medication Market Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excessive screen time will lead to eye dryness, blurry vision, irritation, fatigue, headaches, and eyestrain. Excessive use of the screen can cause permanent eye damage. However, the symptoms of eye strain and dry eye can worsen over time, especially with extended computer use and if not treated early. Computer screens and digital devices can affect the eyes in few different ways. We blink less when using screens and reading or scrolling through media which can cause the eyes to dry out. Some symptoms people encounter when their eyes are dry include blurred vision, pain, discomfort, heavy or fatigued eyes, pressure on the eye, and even weeping. Therefore, rising screen time leads to more dry eye sufferers, which contributes to growth of the dry eye treatment market.

The global dry eye medication market is expected to grow from $3,728 million in 2019 to $5,048 million in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.

The demand for dry eye medications has further increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has resulted in pharmacies and wholesalers reporting many drugs being out of stock. Owing to the shortage of medications, governments are advising pharmacists to limit the dispensing of certain dry eye prescription medicines such as chloramphenicol (an antibiotic for conjunctivitis) eye drops and ointments to a one-month supply according to the prescribed dose. Also, pharmacists are recommended to sell certain over the counter medicines (OTC) to a maximum of one unit per purchase, due to concerns over significant health impacts on patients which can occur if there is shortage of medicines during this pandemic.

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is the drug being used for the treatment of COVID-19. HCQ drug has recently got approval for the emergency treatment of the coronavirus disease. Although HCQ is considered a safe drug used for autoimmune diseases including Sjogren’s dry eyes condition, there are chances of developing HCQ related retinal toxicity with prolonged use. Currently, there is no standard consensus on the appropriate dosage of HCQ for treating COVID-19, but according to recent studies, high dose of HCQ for a short period of time can be optimal.

The prevalence of renal toxicity due to HCQ is 7.5% with long-term usage. So, due to the chances of potential toxic effects of HCQ, such as irreversible vision loss and also some of the other potential side effects such as gastrointestinal issues, physicians should be cautious and monitor patients as HCQ drugs are becoming widely used in the treatment of COVID-19.

COVID-19 infections can also cause conjunctivitis along with respiratory infections, as viral conjunctivitis is known to present with the upper respiratory infections. According to a study published by the New England Journal Of Medicine, conjunctival congestion was observed in 9 coronavirus positive cases in a sample of 1,099 patients across hospitals in China. Also, according to study published by the Journal Of Medical Virology, one patient was diagnosed with conjunctivitis of the sample of 30 patients hospitalized for COVID-19.

