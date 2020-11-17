Rise In Air Pollution Levels Drove The Air Purifiers Market Size

Air Purifiers Market Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The deteriorating quality of air in many regions globally has resulted in an increase in chronic diseases such as asthma, respiratory allergies, and heart and airway diseases. In countries such as China and India, the air pollution index was more than the maximum advisable limit. In 2018, pollution indices of 85.8 and 75.8 were recorded in China and India respectively. According to a study by AirVisual in 2019, out of the world’s 100 most polluted cities, 99 were in the Asia-Pacific region. Amongst the 100 most polluted cities in the world around 50 were in India, 22 in China and the remaining in Pakistan and Bangladesh, thus creating a high demand for air purifiers in the region. As of 2019, nearly 800,000 of total deaths in Europe were attributed to outdoor air pollution. For example, in Germany, there were 154 early deaths per 100,000 people, with an average reduction of 2.4 years in life expectancy. The increasing air pollution coupled with rise in awareness about the adverse effects of air pollution increased the demand for air purifiers during the historic period.

The global air purifiers market size reached a value of nearly $1,559.8 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% to nearly $2,350.8 million by 2023.

With increasing respiratory health awareness and the omnipresence of pollutants in the air, people are becoming more and more cautious about the type of atmosphere they breathe in. Hence, in such situations, wearable personal air purifiers prove useful. These small machines can effectively eliminate common contaminants like dust, smoke, odours, volatile organic compounds, and allergens within one’s personal breathing space. They are lightweight and can be carried around easily using a neck strap, a clip, or a band. InvisiClean IC-103, AirTamer A310, Wein Mini-Mate AS180i, MIFAVOR Mini, and FitAir Portable are some top-rate wearable air purifiers. Personal air purifiers are versatile, easy to maintain and are relatively quiet. Most of these personal air purifiers use ionic air purification technology and still don’t produce a harmful amount of ozone. These air purifiers are good for small spaces where one can’t fit traditional bulky air purifiers. These air purifiers can be useful while walking on sidewalks alongside a busy road, in areas where cigarette/tobacco smokers are present, inside vehicles with stale or smelly air, and other public spaces where the quality of air cannot be guaranteed.

The air purifier market share is segmented by technology into HEPA filter, activated carbon, and others. It is also segmented by type into dust collectors, fume & smoke collectors, and others. By end-user, the market is segmented into residential and commercial.

