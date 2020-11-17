/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend releases a research report "Apple's new AR patents are exposed, and WIMI Hologram AR+AI technology makes new breakthroughs". As a technology of augmented reality, AR is currently showing rapid development. The VR/AR era is also known as the third-generation Internet era. The relationship between humans and computers will enter an era of human-computer interaction from a single human to obtain information from a machine.



The AR-related patents applied by Apple cover many aspects such as hardware, software, system, and interaction. In January 2020 alone, Apple has obtained 59 patents for augmented reality and 3D reconstruction technology, and this number is increasing over time. From this point of view, Apple has established a protection mechanism consisting of core technology patents. Whenever it enters the AR industry, patents are an important guarantee for Apple. These technologies are barriers that many startups in the AR field cannot avoid.

Generally, the core devices include chips, display optical acoustics, and sensors, all of which have been developed by companies, and even products have been released. The perception interaction includes spatial positioning and motion capture, and Apple also has corresponding applications. In terms of software, the layout of Apple is more based on tools, including SDK 3D engine rendering software, as well as other auxiliary software. As for content production, Apple launched ARKit in 2017. The significance of this is that the original mobile game and app developers have joined the AR development lineup. The content distribution in the midstream is concentrated in the app store, while the downstream application ecosystem is concentrated in consumers and enterprises.

When it comes to the Hologram AR industry, we cannot ignore WIMI Hologram Cloud. Recently, WIMI released a new product of mixed reality ("MR") head-mounted display ("head-mounted display"), that is, "Hologram SoftLight Cinema". This product further expands WIMI's Hologram product portfolio matrix.

In order to better meet the needs of customers, WIMI launched the "Hologram SoftLight Cinema" product. In terms of image color management, connectable devices, and wearing experience, the product has greatly improved. Meanwhile, the product is scheduled to be officially launched at the end of this year. The product can show customers more transparent colors and more delicate picture quality. At the same time, the product supports the docking with drones and professional cameras, which has strong scalability. In addition, the new product uses far-focus imaging technology to relieve customers' long-term short-distance eye fatigue and greatly optimizes the customer's wearing experience.

The commercial application scenarios of WIMI cloud services are mainly concentrated in five major professional fields: home entertainment, light field theater, performing arts system, commercial publishing system, and advertising display system. Currently, WIMI has been deployed in the corresponding areas of smart cities.

Compared with its counterparts, WIMI has established a comprehensive Hologram AR content library. The formats of this Hologram AR content cover from 3D models to Hologram short videos. As of December 31, 2018, WIMI has a total of 4,654 ready-to-use AR Hologram content, covering a wide range of categories, including animals, cartoon characters, vehicles, and food. Among them, 2,961 are used for educational scenes, 851 are used for tourism, 739 are used for art and entertainment, and 103 are used for popular science. In addition, WIMI's content library has been enriched with copyrighted content licensed from third parties. WIMI cooperates with various content owners, including brand owners, film producers, and talent agencies, to transform high-quality IP into AR.

As the bandwidth conditions of the 5G Hologram communication network change, the 5G Hologram application market will usher in an explosion. High-end applications such as Hologram interactive entertainment and Hologram conferences will gradually become popular in many fields, such as Hologram social, Hologram communications, Hologram navigation, Hologram home applications. WIMI plans to use Hologram AI face recognition technology and Hologram AI face change technology as its core technology and use multiple technologically innovative systems to support Hologram cloud platform services, as well as 5G communication Hologram applications.

