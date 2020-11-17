HolonIQ Bolsters Executive Team With the Addition of Bethany Hogan
Leading impact intelligence platform expands its global leadership team to drive customer success and enterprise growth.
HolonIQ is the global authority on impact-focused and data-driven decision making and I am so excited to be joining the team at such an important period of growth.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading impact intelligence platform HolonIQ today announced the appointment of Bethany Hogan as its newly appointed Vice President, Client Experience.
— Bethany Hogan
“HolonIQ is the global authority on impact-focused and data-driven decision making and I am so excited to be joining the team at such an important period of growth,” said Hogan. “Together, we will continue to be a trusted resource and partner to our clients as they navigate critical strategic, investment and product development decisions.”
Reporting directly to Co-CEOs Maria Spies and Patrick Brothers, Hogan will be responsible for overseeing all global customer relationships and spearheading HolonIQ’s CX initiatives. She has a diverse background in research technology, government policy, corporate strategy and specializes in working with strategy, innovation, and investment teams.
“Bethany is exactly the type of leader we want to build HolonIQ around,” said Co-CEO Maria Spies. “We are committed to building out a global and diverse leadership team of motivated and talented executives who are dedicated to powering decisions that matter for our now 100+ enterprise customers around the world. The addition of Bethany, based out of our US office, along with Loren Griffth leading our Solutions team based out of Europe and a fast-growing data team in Asia will help chart the course for the next phase of global growth at HolonIQ.”
Founded in 2018, HolonIQ is a global impact intelligence platform that powers impact-focused and data-driven decisions. Whether you’re an investor, executive, institutional leader, or policy expert, HolonIQ delivers the highest-quality global market insights combined with advanced data analytics on demand. The world’s largest institutions, companies and investors use HolonIQ to deliver breakthrough insights that power data-driven decisions. Learn more at www.holoniq.com.
Head of Communications
HolonIQ
email us here