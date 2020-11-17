Music On Demand Market 2020 Key players, Global Trend, Industry Size, Share, Price and Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Music On Demand -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

Music on Demand is a music streaming service and a music distribution model that offers its users to play their song of their choice instantly for unlimited times. Certain music on demand services allow the users to listen to their service as well as create their own playlist of interest on premium or subscription basis.

The global music on demand market was USD 9.14 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 17.26 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.51% during the forecast period

The global music on demand market is mainly driven by the growth in mobile advertisement spending due to the increased penetration of tablets, smartphones and the growing use of wearable technology and also the development of various mobile apps. Increased internet usage among users globally is also one of the factors driving the growth of the market. However, the growth is hindered by the competition among individual artists to gain the maximum number of end-users; concert ticket suppliers, as well as competition among service providers

Company Profiles

Apple

CBC/Radio-Canada

Deezer

iHeartMedia

Pandora Media

Spotify

SiriusXM

TIDAL

Napster

TuneIn

ScatterRadio

CBS Radio

Guvera

SoundCloud

Amazon

Others

Global Music On Demand Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Type

Music Streaming

Radio on Demand

Global Music On Demand Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by End User

Individual Users

Commercial Users

Others

The report “Music On Demand Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025” provides an in-depth analysis of the Music On Demand market on a global scale along with the North America, South America, Asia & Pacific and MEA market. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report.

Industry Trends and Updates

Spotify, a Swedish-based music streaming company had been approached by an unnamed Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund as well as Goldman Sachs Group during its seventh funding round and got invested by the two firms raising USD 400 million and valuing the company at USD 8.4 billion.

Sirius XM, a US-based satellite radio broadcasting company had announced its definitive agreement with Pandora Media Inc. to acquire the company for USD 3.5 billion deal by early next year as a move to form the world’s largest audio entertainment company.

Table of Content

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Music On Demand Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Type

6. Global Music On Demand Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by End User

7. Global Music On Demand Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region

8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share Analysis

8.2. Industry M&As, Consolidations

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Apple

9.2. CBC/Radio-Canada

9.3. Deezer

9.4. iHeartMedia

9.5. Pandora Media

9.6. Spotify

9.7. SiriusXM

9.8. TIDAL

9.9. Napster

9.10. TuneIn

9.11. ScatterRadio

9.12. CBS Radio

9.13. Guvera

9.14. SoundCloud

9.15. Amazon

9.16. Others

10. Investment Opportunities

