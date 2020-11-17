/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against certain officers of Garrett Motion Inc. (“Garrett” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GTX; OCTMKTS: GTXMQ). The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 20-cv-09279, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Garrett securities between October 1, 2018 and September 18, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).



Garrett designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger, electric-boosting, and connected vehicle technologies for original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket. In October 2018, the Company formed as a spin-off of the Transportation Systems business of Honeywell International Inc. (“Honeywell”).

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) because of Garrett’s agreement to indemnify and reimburse Honeywell for certain asbestos-related liability, the Company was saddled with an unsustainable level of debt; (ii) as a result, Garrett had a highly leveraged capital structure that posed significant challenges to its overall strategic and financial flexibility; (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Garrett’s ability to gain or hold market share was impaired; (iv) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to seek bankruptcy protection; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 26, 2020, before the market opened, the Company disclosed that its “leveraged capital structure poses significant challenges to its overall strategic and financial flexibility and may impair its ability to gain or hold market share in the highly competitive automotive supply market, thereby putting Garrett at a meaningful disadvantage relative to its peers.” Garrett further stated that its “high leverage is exacerbated by significant claims asserted by Honeywell against certain Garrett subsidiaries under the disputed subordinated asbestos indemnity and the tax matters agreement.”

On this news, Garrett’s stock price fell $3.04 per share, or over 44%, to close at $3.84 per share on August 26, 2020, thereby damaging investors.

On Sunday, September 20, 2020, Garrett announced that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

On Monday, September 21, 2020, the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) announced that it would commence proceedings to delist Garrett’s stock from the NYSE after the Company’s disclosure that it had filed for bankruptcy.

On this news, Garrett’s stock began trading over-the-counter and closed at $1.76 per share on September 22, 2020, and over 12% decline from the closing price on September 18, 2020.

