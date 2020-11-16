Updated with Video Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 900 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Monday, November 2, 2020, in the 900 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:20 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects then assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/wBQ64dZT15s

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.