Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 100 Block of W Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in the 100 block of W Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:52 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched the victim’s keys then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in this video link: https://youtu.be/G5bwFZTwkCE

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.