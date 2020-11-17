Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Rock) Offense: 5000 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Rock) offense that occurred on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in the 5000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 8:37 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim with a rock and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/n_smaHawmr4

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.