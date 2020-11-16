Arrest Made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 300 Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Monday, November 16, 2020, in the 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:03 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Responding officers apprehended the suspect as she was taking property.

On Monday, November 16, 2020, 49 year-old Yandeh Sarr, of No Fixed Address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.