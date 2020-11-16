Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 5:12 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim sustained nonlife threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

On Sunday, November 15, 2020, 29 year-old James Edward Boddie, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).