HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Nov. 16, 2020

Governor’s Office:

11 New Trusted Testing Partners for Trans-Pacific Travel, Two for Inter-County

On Saturday, the Office of Gov. David Ige announced 13 additional trusted travel and testing partners for the state’s pre-travel testing program. COVID-19 test results from these newly identified partners will be accepted beginning tomorrow.

The new partners – eleven for domestic transpacific travel and two for inter-county travel –

join 18 and 11 partners respectively, that had been previously approved by the State of Hawai‘i for testing, which allows arriving travelers to bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine with evidence of a negative test from a trusted partner, conducted no more than 72-hours prior to the final leg of departure.

Partners were selected based on their ability to administer the test and expand the testing network, with the goal of making it easier to safely travel to Hawai‘i.

In the future, trusted testing and travel partners added to the Safe Travels Hawai‘i program will be uploaded to www.hawaiicovid19.com. This website also includes more information on inter-county pre-travel testing and the Safe Travels Hawai‘i program. Please see the names of all trusted testing partners on the charts under Helpful Resources, below.

Department of Health:

95 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

This report includes cases reported since Saturday night at 11:59. This and other data will be posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Nov. 14, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 76 14,337 Hawai‘i 8 1,479 Maui 7 450++ Kaua‘i 2 82 Moloka‘i 0 17 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 2 142 Total Cases 95 16,613 Deaths 0 222

++ As a result of updated information, one case on Maui was removed from the counts.

Hospitalizations as of 12 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2020: Hawai‘i-10, Maui-3, O‘ahu-48, Kaua‘i-2 (Source: Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency)

Office of Enterprise Technology Services:

Safe Travels Digital Platform Traveler Data

A summary data of travelers gathered by the Safe Travels Digital Platform is now accessible. The data shows how many travelers – interisland, transpacific and international – have negative COVID-19 tests, have other exemptions, or are required to quarantine. The platform also has other data of note: reason for trip, departure airport, arrival airport, and other categories. Users can filter the information by date, airline, and county. https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:

7,250 Passengers Arrive on Sunday

Yesterday, a total of 7,250 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 3,689 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,047 returning residents. The trans-pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Hawaiʻi State Judiciary:

O‘ahu Judiciary Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Hale Ho‘omalu Juvenile Detention Facility has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked on Nov. 10 and received a confirmed positive test result on Nov. 12. After consulting with DOH, those with prolonged or frequent contact with the affected individual were notified, advised to self-quarantine, and seek guidance from their medical providers. They’ll return to work when medically appropriate to do so. Additional disinfecting measures of affected work areas have already been done. To view more:

https://www.courts.state.hi.us/news_and_reports/2020/11/oahu-judiciary-employee-tests-positive-for-covid-19-2

Department of Public Safety:

Inmate Mass Testing Continues

Testing of all Hawai‘i inmates at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, AZ was completed October 29. The 662 inmates with first-round negative test results are undergoing re-testing as part of surge testing efforts at the facility.

Five (5) inmates are in the hospital. All other positive inmates are in medical isolation at the facility. The negative inmates remain in a precautionary quarantine. There are currently 1,081 inmates housed at Saguaro. PSD has established an information hotline with recorded updates on the Saguaro testing at: 808-587-1421.

DOH testing of O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates and staff is continuous. All 160 OCCC inmate results received over the weekend were negative. There are no OCCC inmates in the hospital. OCCC has seen a 99% recovery rate among inmates and no new positive inmate cases in nearly 2 weeks. Of the 31 OCCC staff results received, 1 was positive and 30 were negative. Additionally, 91% of PSD staff who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. More information: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

