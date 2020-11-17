Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 981 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,600 in the last 365 days.

Full closure of the H-1 Freeway westbound Middle Street offramp (Exit 19A) and H-1/Airport/Pearl Harbor/Joint Base PHH offramp (Exit 19B) on Nov. 17

Posted on Nov 16, 2020 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oahu motorists that the Middle Street offramp (Exit 19A) and the H-1 West/Airport/Pearl Harbor/Joint Base PHH offramp (Exit 19B) from the westbound H-1 Freeway will be closed, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for emergency repairs to a damaged attenuator.

During closure hours, motorists traveling south on Likelike Highway will be advised to take a right onto North King Street, a right onto Ola Lane, a left onto Kaua Street, continue on the westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway, and take the Puuloa Road offramp and travel south towards the airport. Motorists traveling on the westbound H-1 Freeway will be advised to continue on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway and take the Puuloa Road offramp and travel south on Puuloa Road towards the airport.

Electronic message boards will be posted on the H-1 Freeway and Likelike Highway to notify motorists of closure details. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Motorists are advised to check traffic apps like GoAkamai and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. All work is weather permitting.

###

You just read:

Full closure of the H-1 Freeway westbound Middle Street offramp (Exit 19A) and H-1/Airport/Pearl Harbor/Joint Base PHH offramp (Exit 19B) on Nov. 17

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.