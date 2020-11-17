Full closure of the H-1 Freeway westbound Middle Street offramp (Exit 19A) and H-1/Airport/Pearl Harbor/Joint Base PHH offramp (Exit 19B) on Nov. 17

Main, News Posted on Nov 16, 2020 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oahu motorists that the Middle Street offramp (Exit 19A) and the H-1 West/Airport/Pearl Harbor/Joint Base PHH offramp (Exit 19B) from the westbound H-1 Freeway will be closed, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for emergency repairs to a damaged attenuator.

During closure hours, motorists traveling south on Likelike Highway will be advised to take a right onto North King Street, a right onto Ola Lane, a left onto Kaua Street, continue on the westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway, and take the Puuloa Road offramp and travel south towards the airport. Motorists traveling on the westbound H-1 Freeway will be advised to continue on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway and take the Puuloa Road offramp and travel south on Puuloa Road towards the airport.

Electronic message boards will be posted on the H-1 Freeway and Likelike Highway to notify motorists of closure details. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Motorists are advised to check traffic apps like GoAkamai and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. All work is weather permitting.

###