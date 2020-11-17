Country Musician Joe Eagleman to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LAWRENCE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the holiday season fast approaching, we’ll soon be hearing the distinctive sleigh bells of Christmas music: Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas,” Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song,” Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas is You,” and even “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer.”

Joe Eagleman is a passionate songwriter and musician. Since 2012, he and his Eagleman Band have recorded five albums of original music, including Eagleman Melodies, Golden Streets, Breath of Fresh Air and Super Vibration Sensations

In 2019, The Eagleman Band released Modernized Country Christmas, containing 11 original songs for the holidays.

“We had done other kinds of albums and we liked to do original music,” says Eagleman. “We knew a few Christmas songs that we played out, but I always liked to do new things. And so I wrote a song that was a Christmas type of song and decided we probably could do a whole album of Christmas songs with the idea of trying to modernize things.”

Recorded at their public library in one afternoon, mostly in one take, the songs on Modernized Country Christmas include “A Baby Savior to Be,” “Christmas is Near,” “Christmas Makes Us Think,” “Christmas Means Gifts,” “Christmas through the Eyes of a Child,” “Home for Christmas Day,” “No Christmas Day,” “On That Christmas Morn,” “Santa's Modernized Christmas,” “That First Christmas Day” and “The Old Christmas Letter.”

But the best part of The Eagleman Band is that is comprised of Eagleman himself and his grandchildren. It’s a family holiday affair.

“It was a thrill for me to be able to have time with my grandkids that a lot of grandparents never get to have,” says Eagleman. “I just really, really value our time together. I get them for an hour after church on Sundays for rehearsal. They are so fast at learning new things. I take a while to learn new chords and progressions of chords and they pick it up so fast. I can't believe it.”

