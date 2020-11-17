SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. - RCL

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (“Royal Caribbean” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RCL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Royal Caribbean and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 13, 2020, Royal Caribbean issued a press release stating that it had canceled 18 voyages in Southeast Asia due to recent travel restrictions and further warning that recent bookings had been softer for its broader business. On February 25, 2020, Royal Caribbean filed its 2019 Form 10-K, indicating that COVID-19 concerns were negatively impacting its overall business.

On March 10, 2020, Royal Caribbean withdrew its 2020 financial guidance, increased its revolving credit facility by $550 million, and announced that it would take cost-cutting actions due to the proliferation of COVID-19, further revealing that COVID-19 was severely impacting Royal Caribbean’s 2020 customer booking and that its safety measures were inadequate to prevent the spread of the virus on its ships.

On March 11, 2020, Royal Caribbean’s largest competitor, Carnival, announced a 60-day suspension of all operations, prompting concern that Royal Caribbean would follow suit. At the same time, Royal Caribbean also cancelled two cruises, beginning a series of cancellations and suspensions to follow.

On March 14, 2020, Royal Caribbean announced a suspension of all global cruises for 30 days.

On March 16, 2020, the Company revealed that global operations could be suspended longer than anticipated, announcing the cancellations of two additional cruises throughout April and into May.

Finally, on March 18, 2020, analysts downgraded Royal Caribbean’s stock and slashed their price targets.

Following each of the foregoing disclosures, Royal Caribbean’s stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

