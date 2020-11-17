Celitech Named As the “Overall Wireless Broadband Solution of the Year” by Mobile Breakthrough Awards
The Annual Award Program Recognizes Top Mobile and Wireless Companies and Solutions Around the GlobeSANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and technologies in the global wireless and mobile market, has selected Celitech as winner of the “Overall Wireless Broadband Solution of the Year” award in the 2020 Mobile Breakthrough Awards program.
The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Smart City and many more. Winners of other categories included Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Qualcomm, VMware, Verizon, and Vonage. The program attracted more than 2,750 award nominations this year from over 18 countries throughout the world.
Celitech has been pioneering a programmable eSIM Platform as a service (PaaS) to enable online businesses and apps better engage with mobile customers - both locally and globally - using wireless eSIMs. “We are extremely honored to be selected for such a prestigious award recognizing the work we do to digitize wireless and facilitate new applications” said Ahmad “Al” Fares, CEO of Celitech. “COVID-19 made mobile services more critical and while it impacted travel in 2020, it has been accelerating wireless digitization and its new use cases around consumer IoT. Whether provided as a sponsored connectivity to drive engagement, a loyalty program perk, a remote work enabler, a back-up option for critical apps, or a value-added mobile service, eSIM is making wireless more accessible and affordable than ever. We see many opportunities for online businesses in utilizing eSIM connectivity and analytics in order to promote and upsell new products and services. Similar to how physical businesses found value in sponsoring Wi-Fi, online businesses have started to realize the benefits of offering or sponsoring cellular data eSIM. And this is good news not only for mobile consumers but also for those who still experience the digital divide.”
About Celitech
Based out of Santa Clarita in LA, Celitech is the world's 1st digital-only cellular data platform enabling online businesses to better reach and engage with mobile users. The company provides a programmable eSIM API ("Bee") to a wide variety of web and mobile apps, allowing such apps to offer cellular data eSIM service. Celitech proprietary Bee © API is SOC-2 compliant, provides US-hosted secure eSIM, and utilizes Tier 1 wireless networks globally. Online businesses can deploy Bee API in few days and without any setup fees. For a basic demo or a free trial, please check https://celitech.com/api
About Mobile Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the Mobile Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products and people. The Mobile Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough mobile companies and products in categories including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management and Security, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City tech, and more. For more information visit MobileBreakthroughAwards.com.
