Grays Harbor County counselor suspended on allegations of possessing and dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct

OLYMPIA – State health officials immediately suspended the license of Grays Harbor County agency-affiliated counselor Paul Thomas Clark (CG.60155910) pending further legal action.

Allegations state Clark was charged in Grays Harbor County Superior Court on multiple felonies related to possessing and dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and felonious communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Clark cannot practice as an agency-affiliated counselor in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and to ask for a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

