Executive Coach Siobhán Cahalan to be Featured on Close Up Radio

IRELAND, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coaching is about committing to take action to positively transform your life. Executive Coaching is about genuinely exploring aspects of yourself to alter existing patterns, set goals and take action.

Siobhán Cahalan is an Executive Coach who specializes in working with CEOs who care about effective Corporate Governance in their organizations.

“CEOs have the most intriguing position in the company,” says Siobhán. “They're really at the center point, so it’s essential that they have a good, clear understanding of what Corporate Governance is, where the gaps are and what they can do to make it better.”

Corporate Governance is how a company is directed and managed. According to Best Practice Governance™, “the meaning of effective governance for an organisation is to manage the day-to-day operations, in line with the vision, strategy and planning, with integrity and in the best interests of all stakeholders.”

“My mission is to help individuals and organizations become the best version of themselves,” says Siobhán. “I call this Best Practice Governance, a holistic view of everything that is helpful for their organizations to be a success.

Prior to launching her coaching practice, Siobhán spent 20 years abroad in international management and leadership positions including a global financial institution, Deutsche Bank, and also in the print publishing industry working with The Wall Street Journal Europe. She says while leaders want to be the best they can be in their organization, at the end of the day, it's all about behavior in how they do their job.

“CEOs tend to be very ambitious, and they must also be detailed and straightforward with the people around them,” says Siobhán. “Transparency and integrity go hand-in-hand. Effective communication builds trust for a healthy culture in the organization and I like to support people to change habits if they're not working for them.”

Siobhán says one of the most important responsibilities leaders struggle with is succession planning.

“Succession planning is something organizations pretend is not happening,” says Siobhán. “When the time finally comes, there's a panic; procedures and documentation aren't in place, which makes a seamless transition basically impossible. It’s just a massive mistake because it holds everybody back. Proper succession planning is empowering for everybody involved.”

Close Up Radio will feature Siobhán Cahalan in an interview with Jim Masters on November 19th at 12pm ET

For more information, visit www.bestpracticegovernance.com