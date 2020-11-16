Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Department of Game and Fish requests flat budget

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, NOV. 16, 2020:

SANTA FE – At this time of fiscal constraints, the Department of Game and Fish has submitted a flat budget to ensure the continuation of services to New Mexico hunters, anglers and wildlife enthusiasts.

“The Department recognizes its role as an economic engine for many of our small, rural communities across the state,” said Director Mike Sloane. “Hunting, fishing and wildlife associated recreation brings nearly $1 billion a year to the state’s economy, often to rural areas where funds are needed most.” Receiving no money from the state’s General Fund, the Department is largely funded by our customers — the hunters and anglers. They enable the Department to conserve wildlife and provide recreational opportunities that benefit everyone.

The sale of hunting and fishing licenses annually provides approximately $20 million, our primary funding source. The federal Sport Fish and Wildlife Restoration Program supplements this, which provide an additional $12 million by matching on a three-to-one basis the dollars the Department invests in wildlife conservation.

The Department will continue to ensure we bring in as many federal dollars as possible to help New Mexico’s economy.

