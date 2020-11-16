Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

VIDEO: Attorney General Ashley Moody Releases “After the Storm” Scams at a Glance Brochure Amid Record-Active Hurricane Season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Amid the busiest Atlantic hurricane season on record, Attorney General Ashley Moody is expanding her Scams at a Glance program to include the newest addition,

Scams at a Glance: After the Storm.

The Attorney General’s Scams at a Glance program is an online resource for Floridians to protect themselves against new and emerging scams and fraud. The After the Storm edition is intended to equip Floridians with tips and information on common scams that arise after natural disasters occur.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “The 2020 Hurricane Season is officially the most active on record. Last week alone, Hurricane Eta impacted many parts of Florida causing flooding and damage. My office created Scams at a Glance: After the Storm to make sure scammers are one less thing Floridians need to worry about when recovering from a storm. With the information and resources included in our new brochure, we can recover from these storms and together build a stronger, safer Florida.”

Included in Scams at a Glance: After the Storm are:

Resources following a natural disaster;

Tips on steering clear of repair scams;

How to spot and stop tree service scams; and

Ways to avoid water testing and treatment scams.

Scams at a Glance is an outreach program created by the Attorney General’s Office, complete with a webpage containing information about common and emerging scams. The webpage also provides downloadable brochures designed to equip consumers with knowledge on how to avoid falling victim to fraud. The brochures on the website are available in both English and Spanish. To view

Scams at a Glance: After the Storm

in English, click

here

. To view

Scams at a Glance: After the Storm

in Spanish, click

here

. To access the Scams at a Glance webpage for more content related to common scams, including

Scams at a Glance: Price Gouging,

click

here

. One of the best ways to avoid hurricane-related scams is to prepare ahead of the storm. In June, Attorney General Moody released the 2020 Hurricane Preparedness Guide to assist Floridians in creating a plan before disaster strikes.

To view the 2020 Hurricane Preparedness Guide, click here .

During a storm-related declared state of emergency, state law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber, equipment and necessary remediation services, such as tree removal or roofing repair, needed as a direct result of the event.

If you suspect price gouging, report it to the Attorney General’s Office by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com , calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM, or downloading the No Scam app available in both English and Spanish on all Apple and Android devices.

For tips on reporting price gouging, click here .