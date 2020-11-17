After Helping Thousands Across the Globe, Domestic Abuse Survivor Takes Action to Break the Cycle Here in the U.S.
Through her nonprofit organization, Unsilenced Voices and speaking on stages worldwide, Michelle Jewsbury’s mission is to help victims repair their livesSTUDIO CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 20,000 women have been murdered due to domestic violence since 2003. Unsilenced Voices founder Michelle Jewsbury nearly became one of those women. For years, Michelle was trapped in the domestic abuse cycle. She walked on eggshells around her partner, suffered his violent blow ups, and tried to believe his apologies. Instead of being accountable, her abuser worked to keep Michelle isolated and silent. In December of 2015 she summoned the strength to break that cycle, leave her abuser, and share her story. Now, Michelle works to combat domestic and gender-based violence on a global scale as the founder and CEO of Unsilenced Voices
Michelle is a trusted, essential asset to millions worldwide, coaching and empowering people who have experienced extreme difficulties and unforeseen circumstances. Her passion is to empower, encourage, and enlighten individuals to create massive success in business and personal relationships and to develop essential lifelong skills to overcome obstacles so they can impact the world. She has a very successful background in sales and marketing and has spent over 10 years collaborating with successful business owners increasing sales, productivity, and overall success. She is an innovator with a remarkable ability to use her story to help others navigate through life.
Unsilenced Voices: A survivor organizes resources to help others to break free
Unsilenced Voices is integral to Jewsbury’s mission to end domestic violence worldwide. Operating in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Rwanda and soon in USA, the organization works with partners to implement shelters, sensitization programs and pro bono legal assistance through a network of attorney volunteers. Additionally, vocational training, medical and counseling are provided for victims of domestic abuse and sexual gender-based violence.
A large part of Unsilenced Voices’ mission is collaborating with existing organizations to educate the community. “As a society, we need to stand up and speak up together. We want women to know how to get out. They don’t have to stay where they are. In addition to escaping to shelters, they need to know how to file restraining orders, how to create a resume and fill out job applications,” says Jewsbury.
Join Unsilenced Voices, Women’s Legacy of Hope, and affiliate partners in providing education and resources to the community and survivors of domestic violence in the USA in 2021 for a Domestic Violence Awareness Tour.
About Michelle Jewsbury
Michelle Jewsbury is an international philanthropist, speaker, author, and coach. In August 2016, Michelle focused her efforts on ending domestic violence. Her desire to help victims of domestic abuse came from personal experience in such a relationship. In July 2017, Michelle founded Unsilenced Voices, a 501(c)3 nonprofit focused on inspiring change in communities around the globe by encouraging victims to break free and survivors to speak up about domestic violence and sexual assault. She has since completed and published her personal memoir, But I Love Him, available on Amazon. Recognized as a valuable resource in the speaking industry, Michelle Jewsbury is the go to professional speaker who uses her story of survival as encouragement and motivation for others. By using reflective techniques in her presentation, Michelle creates “A-HA” moments that lead to transformation.
