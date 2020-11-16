Route 1006 Locust Hill Road Closure Starts Tuesday in Harmar Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of Route 1006 (Locust Hill Road) in Harmar Township, Allegheny County will begin Tuesday, November 17 weather permitting.

PennDOT crews will conduct slide repair work Locust Hill Road near the intersection with Guys Run Road. To allow the work to occur, the roadway will be closed to through traffic around-the-clock from approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday continuously through Friday, November 20. Residents can access homes from Route 910 only. All other motorists will be detoured via Guys Run Road, Freeport Road and Route 910.

Crews will conduct slope repair work, drainage improvements and roadway restoration.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

