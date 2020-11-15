California attorney general intervenes in Kings County murder case of drug-using woman’s stillborn birth

In a rare clash between state and local prosecutors, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is challenging a district attorney’s murder charge against a drug-using woman who gave birth to a stillborn fetus.
Nov 15, 2020
