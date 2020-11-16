HAWAII STATE JUDICIARY NEWS RELEASE: Oahu Judiciary Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Newsroom Posted on Nov 16, 2020 in Latest News

HONOLULU — An employee at the Hale Hoomalu Juvenile Detention Facility has tested positive for COVID-19, the Hawaii State Judiciary announced today.

The employee was last at work on Nov. 10 and received a confirmed positive test result on Nov 12.

After conferring with the Department of Health, those with prolonged or frequent contact with the affected individual were notified, advised to self-quarantine, and seek guidance from their medical providers. They will return to work when medically appropriate to do so.

Additional disinfecting of all the affected work areas and common spaces has been completed.

