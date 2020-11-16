Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,564 in the last 365 days.

HAWAII STATE JUDICIARY NEWS RELEASE: Oahu Judiciary Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Posted on Nov 16, 2020 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU — An employee at the Hale Hoomalu Juvenile Detention Facility has tested positive for COVID-19, the Hawaii State Judiciary announced today.

The employee was last at work on Nov. 10 and received a confirmed positive test result on Nov 12.

After conferring with the Department of Health, those with prolonged or frequent contact with the affected individual were notified, advised to self-quarantine, and seek guidance from their medical providers. They will return to work when medically appropriate to do so.

Additional disinfecting of all the affected work areas and common spaces has been completed.

# # #

Media relations:

Jan Kagehiro

Communications & Community Relations Director

Hawaii State Judiciary

417 S. King St. Suite 212

Honolulu, HI  96813

Office:  808-539-4914

Mobile:  808-260-5423

You just read:

HAWAII STATE JUDICIARY NEWS RELEASE: Oahu Judiciary Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.