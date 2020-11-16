The Best of Sensors 2020 Award Winners Unveiled During Questex’s Sensors Innovation Week Fall

Showcases the Year’s Best Innovations, Technologies, Teams and Individuals in the Sensors Industry

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at an awards ceremony during Questex’s Sensors Innovation Week Fall, a three-day virtual event that will offer a deep dive into the sensors industry to define, discuss and understand design challenges and sensor solutions, the Best of Sensors 2020 Awards winners were announced.



The awards program was created to spotlight the year’s best innovations, technologies, teams and individuals in the sensors industry.

The 2020 Innovative Product of the Year Award winners

AI/Machine Learning: Maxim Integrated - MAX78000 Neural Network Accelerator Chip

Maxim Integrated - MAX78000 Neural Network Accelerator Chip Automotive/Autonomous: Wells Vehicle Electronics - Rotary Position Sensor

Wells Vehicle Electronics - Rotary Position Sensor COVID-19: TDK InvenSense - Ultrasonic Social Distancing Reference Design Dev Kit

TDK InvenSense - Ultrasonic Social Distancing Reference Design Dev Kit Data Acquisition & Analytics: IFOS Inc. - I*Sense distributed fiber-optic sensing interrogators

IFOS Inc. - I*Sense distributed fiber-optic sensing interrogators IIoT : Applied Physics Systems - ACCEL Model 40 Nanoacc

Applied Physics Systems - ACCEL Model 40 Nanoacc Industrial: Texas Instruments - TMCS1100 and TMCS1101 zero-drift Hall-effect current sensors

Texas Instruments - TMCS1100 and TMCS1101 zero-drift Hall-effect current sensors IoT: TDK InvenSense - TDK ICS‐40800

TDK InvenSense - TDK ICS‐40800 Medical: Fujitsu Components America - 24GHz Doppler Radar Sensor Module

Fujitsu Components America - 24GHz Doppler Radar Sensor Module MEMS: Menlo Micro - The Ideal Switch

Menlo Micro - The Ideal Switch Mobile Devices: SWIR Vision Systems Inc. - Acuros CQD SWIR Sensor

SWIR Vision Systems Inc. - Acuros CQD SWIR Sensor Wearables: Shimmer Research Ltd - Verisense



Additional Best of Sensors Award winners

Startup of the Year: Perceive Corporation

Perceive Corporation Woman of the Year: Jennifer Zhao, ams AG

Submissions were judged based on the value to the marketplace, the impact of the problems it solves or issues it addresses and the uniqueness of the design. The judges for the Best of Sensors awards were Karen Field, Group Content Director - Fierce Electronics and Sensors, Matt Hamblen, Editor, Fierce Electronics and Sensors, Roger Grace, Roger Grace Associates and Randy Frank, Randy Frank Associates.

“We were impressed by the high quality of the entries this year, which I think is a reflection of the rapid rate of innovation that is happening in the sensor ecosystem today,” said Field. “Choosing one winner from each category out of so many great entries was truly a difficult task. Congratulations to all of the winners.”



To learn more and register to attend the free Sensors Innovation Week Fall, visit www.sensorsexpo.com.

Stay connected with Sensors Innovation Week Fall on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.