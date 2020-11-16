Aravive to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics, today announced the Company will present and conduct one-on-one meetings with investors at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Aravive’s presentation will be available for viewing beginning on November 23, 2020 and senior management will participate in one-on-one meetings on December 3, 2020.

The webcast and audio archive of the presentation will be available at http://ir.aravive.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Aravive
Aravive, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics designed to halt the progression of life-threatening diseases. Aravive’s lead therapeutic, AVB-500, is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway associated with tumor cell growth. Aravive recently successfully completed a Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and selected 15 mg/kg as the dose for the pivotal trial. Analysis of all safety data to date showed that AVB-500 has been generally well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities or unexpected safety signals. While the Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer was a safety trial and not powered to demonstrate efficacy, all 5 patients in the 15 mg/kg cohort experienced clinical benefit, with 1 complete response, 2 partial responses, and 2 stable disease. The Company also intends to initiate a Phase 1b/Phase 2 trial of AVB-500 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma later this year. For more information, please visit www.aravive.com.

Contacts:
Media:
Sheryl Seapy, W2O
sseapy@w2ogroup.com
(213) 262-9390

Investors:
Luke Heagle, W2O
lheagle@w2ogroup.com
(910) 726-1372


You just read:

