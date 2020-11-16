Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Republic of South Sudan : Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; Statement by the Executive Director for the Republic of South Sudan

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

November 16, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

After five years of civil conflict, the warring parties came to a peace agreement in September 2018. Until the COVID-19 crisis broke out, improved political stability and an uptick in international oil prices led to significant progress, with a rebound in economic growth, a decline in inflation, and a stabilization of the exchange rate. The COVID-19 pandemic is severely disrupting South Sudan’s economy, leading to a sharp decline in projected growth (-3.6 percent in FY20/21, about 10 percentage points below the pre-pandemic baseline) and a contraction of oil export proceeds—the main source of exports and fiscal revenue—which has given rise to urgent balance of payments needs and opened a large fiscal financing gap.

Republic of South Sudan : Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; Statement by the Executive Director for the Republic of South Sudan

