Healthy Schools | Nebraska Department of Education

Healthy Children Learn Better

On October 20, 2020 the Nebraska Healthy Schools Program recognized 38 Award Winning Schools who prioritize the health and well-being of schools across Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Education, Nebraska Healthy Schools Program has recognized for their exemplary efforts in promoting and supporting healthy school environments.

“At no other time in our recent history has the health and well-being of our school communities been more critical for student success than it is today. The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the need for communities, schools, and families to work together to ensure that children’s physical, social-emotional, and mental health needs are being met. We would like to take this opportunity to recognize schools that prioritize the education of the whole child, working to support students to ensure they are healthy, safe, engaged, supported, and challenged,” said Jessie Coffey, Registered Dietitian and Whole Child Coordinator at the Nebraska Department of Education.

In addition to recognizing schools for their wellness efforts, school staff, community members, public health professionals, and health advocates joined their peers in a virtual Healthy School Conference to learn about best practices for promoting whole child efforts for staff, students, and families. Conference sessions addressed the current pandemic and health challenges in our schools and strategies to create a new normal while supporting the needs of the whole child.

The full Nebraska Healthy Schools Whole Child conference was recorded is available here for viewing.

If you are a Nutrition Services professional needing a certificate for professional standards, please contact Miranda McNiel at Miranda.Mcniel@Nebraska.gov for a certificate after viewing the sessions.