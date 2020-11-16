ANNUAL STATE BOARD APPROVAL | Nebraska Department of Education

For The Educator Preparation Programs in Nebraska Colleges and Universities

APPLICATION FOR ANNUAL STATE BOARD APPROVAL PROCESS :

Institutions are required, on an annual basis, to submit to the NDE a completed form entitled Application for Approval for Specific Programs of Educator Preparation (NDE 20-004 Report). The information on this form indicates the endorsement areas each institution of higher education offers in their Educator Preparation Programs, including any new or revised endorsement areas. Instructions for filling out this form are below.

Institutions are also responsible for including the necessary Rule 24 matrices for any new and revised endorsement areas that are included in their Application for Approval for Specific Programs of Educator Preparation (20-004 Report). The current Rule 24 matrices files for Nebraska endorsements are also listed below.

Pre-Approval for a new or revised endorsement must be done prior to inclusion on the Application for Approval for Specific Programs of Educator Preparation (20-004 Report). A guidance document explaining the Pre-Approval process is below.

Once all institutions have submitted their applications, a final report, the Nebraska Approved Program Report, comprised of all the information submitted by Nebraska’s educator preparation programs, will then go to the State Board for approval.

If you have questions, please contact:

Marlene Beiermann at 402-471-3397 marlene.beiermann@nebraska.gov,

or Kelly Heineke at 402-471-4863 kelly.heineke@nebraska.gov.

Matrices for Endorsements Pending Official Approval

New matrices are required for the following endorsements if the program is offered by the institution for 2021-22

Orientation and Mobility Specialist

Special Programs

Matrices for Administrative Endorsements

Matrices for Teaching Endorsements

Matrices for Special Education Teaching Endorsements

Rule 20 – Regulations for the Approval of Teacher Education Programs – 2014

Rule 24 – Regulations for Certificate Endorsements – 2018

Rule 24 – Regulations for Certificate Endorsements – 2017

Rule 24 Endorsement Status Updates