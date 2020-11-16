Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. ET. Management will be available December 1st and 2nd throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed through the Events page under the Investors section of Aclaris’ website, www.aclaristx.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com.

Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference

